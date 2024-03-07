Simona Halep offered Miami Open invitation, could make first appearance since winning appeal over doping suspension - Reports

Simona Halep has reportedly received an invitation for the upcoming Miami Open from tournament director James Blake after a successful CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sports) hearing.

Halep was handed a four-year ban from tennis in September 2023 after she tested positive for roxadustat, a prohibited substance, at the 2022 US Open and had anomalies in her biological passport.

However, after a successful hearing on March 5, the CAS reduced the ban duration from four years to nine months. This means that the Romanian is eligible to return to court with immediate effect, considering she served a provisional ban since October 2022.

Recent reports suggest there is a chance that Halep could return to the court within a matter of weeks. According to Antenna 3 CNN, an exclusive partner of CNN in Romania, Halep has received a wildcard to play at the Miami Open, which is set to begin on March 17.

The 32-year-old was apparently sent a letter by the tournament director James Blake, which read:

"This letter certifies that the 2024 Miami Open, presented by Itau, part of the ATP and WTA professional tennis circuit, which distributes more than 17 million total prizes, starting on March 17 and ending on March 31, will be held in Miami, Gardens , FL, USA, and will host the 96-player men's and women's singles qualifier beginning on Sunday, March 17, 2024, and the 320-player singles and doubles main event from March 19-31, 2024.

"I, the director of the Miami Open 2024 tournament, officially invite the above-mentioned player ( nr Simona Halep) and his support team to our tournament", the note read.

Simona Halep, a two-time semi-finalist in Miami, has yet to answer the supposed invitation.

Simona Halep thanks everyone who stood by her side during her ordeal

In a recent Instagram post, Simona Halep explained the results of her trial which cleared her name from the doping allegations placed against her. She wrote about what went down during the entire ordeal and how she dealt with and overcame the situation.

Towards the end of her post, Halep went on to thank the people who stood by her during this past year helping her in fighting this battle.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my legal team, whose steadfast faith and exceptional dedication have been instrumental in navigating through these turbulent times. Equally, my sponsors, loyal fans, and some commendable competitors have been my pillars of strength, offering unwavering support and solidarity."

The two-time Grand Slam winner then went on to thank the Romanians who had her back and stated that she couldn't wait to return to the court.

"The overwhelming backing from so many Romanians has also fortified my resolve, enabling me to champion this cause to a rightful and honorable conclusion. Looking forward, I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor and an invigorated spirit. With love and gratitude, Simona ❤️🎾#ContaminatedWithIntegrity"

Halep last played a tour-level match in August 2022, when she lost in the first round of the 2022 US Open to Daria Snigur.