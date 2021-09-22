Simona Halep parts ways with coach Darren Cahill after 6 years of working together

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has decided to part ways with coach Darren Cahill, thus terminating their nearly six-year-long partnership. Cahill joined Halep's team in early 2016, and his Midas touch led her to several career-defining accolades and laurels.

Halep announced the news through her social media handles on Wednesday, taking many fans by surprise. In her post, the Romanian thanked Cahill for making her a "better player and a better person".

"After six wonderful years of working together, @darren_cahill and I have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship," Halep wrote. "Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person."

Darren Cahill had previously worked with a slew of high-profile names in the sport, including compatriot Lleyton Hewitt and eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi. Under Cahill's tutelage, Hewitt reached the top of the ATP rankings at the young age of 20. Agassi, meanwhile, used the Aussie coach's guidance to win his final Grand Slam title at the 2003 Australian Open.

When Darren Cahill took on the coaching role in Simona Halep's camp, she was already a top 5 player, with a Roland Garros final (in 2014) under her belt. Many saw Halep as a Grand Slam champion in the making at that time, and she seemingly had the resolve to become one too.

The only thing missing from her game was self-belief, and Cahill strived hard to kindle just that.

But their journey took an unexpected turn at Miami 2017, as Cahill temporarily called it quits due to the frequent displays of negativity from Halep during her matches. His jolt bore fruit just months later at Roland Garros, as the Romanian reached the final once again.

Simona Halep finished the 2017 and 2018 seasons as World No.1

Darren Cahill resumed his role soon after Paris, and led Simona Halep to the No.1 ranking later that year. The Romanian went on to reach the final of the 2018 Australian Open, before becoming a Grand Slam champion at Roland Garros.

Halep also finished the 2018 season as the year-end No. 1, for the second time in a row.

What does Simona Halep's 2021 season look like from here on?

Simona Halep won 10 titles under Darren Cahill's tutelage

Simona Halep got married to long-time boyfriend Toni Iuruc last week, and so has been away from the court of late. But she has had a tumultuous season overall, having spent a majority of her time dealing with injuries.

Halep was forced to withdraw from Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to a calf muscle tear, and she also struggled physically during the US Open swing. But the Romanian plans to compete in a fair few events before the end of the year, as per her schedule announcement earlier this month.

The 29-year-old will play Indian Wells (slated to begin on 6 October), after which she will participate in the Kremlin Cup and the inaugural Transylvania Open in Cluj. It remains to be seen whether Halep will be accompanied by a new coach at these events, or if she decides to fly solo for the remainder of the season.

