"This is our first title together and a big one; with 18 out of the Top 20 in the draw, it means a lot… and makes us hungry for more" - Patrick Mouratoglou after Simona Halep's Canadian Open win

Simona Halep was honored by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram after the Romanian lifted the first trophy under their partnership at the Canadian Open on Sunday.

The win also marked Halep's return to the top 10 as she won her 24th career title. Halep rose nine spots to No. 6.

Mouratoglou penned a lengthy message on Instagram showering praise on Halep. He said the Romanian was an "incredible competitor all week" and that it was an "honor" to be by her side.

"I want to congratulate Simona (Halep). You have been an incredible competitor all week and shown once again why you have such a relentless career. Once again, it is an honor for me to be by your side," said Patrick Mouratoglou.

Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams prior to teaming up with Halep last April, also noted how their first title together was "a big one" given 18 of the top 20 players were in the draw.

On her road to the title – her first at the WTA 1000 level since winning in Rome two years ago – Halep beat Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai, Jil Teichmann, 10th seed Coco Gauff, seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

"This is our first title together and a big one. With 18 out of the Top 20 in the draw, it means a lot… and makes us hungry for more," said Mouratoglou.

Mouratoglou also lauded Halep's rise in the rankings after being out of the top 10 for over a year.

"Monday you will be back in the Top 10 in the world. A milestone. Cheers @simonahalep," he said.

Halep's new coach also expressed appreciation for the "incredible Romanian crowd" who supported Halep throughout the week.

"I would like to warmly thank the incredible Romanian crowd in Toronto who have been so important in the support of Simona through this victorious past week," he said.

"I have never witnessed a nation that stands behind their champion this hard, from all over the world," Mouratoglou added.

"When I started the year, I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, Top 10; And here I am" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep is back among the world's best as she rises to No. 6, marking her return to the top 10

Simona Halep came close to bidding farewell to tennis after sustaining a calf injury last year. But the former World No. 1 – a spot she held for 64 weeks – is back where she belongs.

As she picked up her third title at the Canadian Open, Halep secured her 374th week in the top 10. Prior to this, the two-time Grand Slam winner spent 373 consecutive weeks in the top 10 from January 27, 2014 to August 9, 2021. It is the eighth-longest top-10 streak in WTA rankings history.

"I feel like it's a big deal to be back in the Top 10," Simona Halep said in her post-match press conference.

"When I started the year, I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, Top 10. And here I am. So it's a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I will give myself credit. I'm just dreaming for more," she added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala