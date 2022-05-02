Madrid Open score, winner and recap: Simona Halep scores 30th Madrid win, sees off Coco Gauff to advance to the quarterfinals

Simona Halep overcame a second set hiccup as she sustained her excellent form to overcome Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Halep has now won all six sets she contested against the American teenage sensation to keep her flawless edge over Gauff in their head-to-head 3-0.

Simona Halep vs Coco Gauff Score

Simona Halep bt. Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31).



#MMOPEN Simona Halep tallies her 30th win in Madrid, defeating Coco Gauff 64 64 to advance to the quarterfinals.The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31). Simona Halep tallies her 30th win in Madrid, defeating Coco Gauff 64 64 to advance to the quarterfinals. The only tournaments at which Halep has won more main draw matches are Australian Open (31) and Roland Garros (31). #MMOPEN https://t.co/Gr1FWZ33qy

Simona Halep vs Coco Gauff Winner

Simona Halep's win over Coco Gauff marked her 30th main draw match victory in Madrid. The Romanian also got her first claycourt win over Gauff and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

Simona Halep vs Coco Gauff Recap

Halep kept her composure in crucial moments as Gauff stumbled, coughing up 30 unforced errors to help the Romanian's cause.

Gauff chalked up six double faults in important moments in the match while Halep steeled herself to victory.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



Winning is in her DNA! @Simona_Halep defeats Coco Gauff (6-4, 6-4) to return to the #MMOPEN quarters after three years away. Winning is in her DNA! 💪💪🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep defeats Coco Gauff (6-4, 6-4) to return to the #MMOPEN quarters after three years away. https://t.co/HtAdbXFQvU

Halep shook off a tight first set, breaking Gauff in the ninth game as the American blundered on a double fault. The Romanian did not face a break point in the opener as she held her serve to win the first set 6-4.

But it wasn't as easy in the second set, facing a rejuvenated and more aggressive Gauff. The American stepped up her game and broke Halep with a forehand winner on the corner to jump to a 2-0 lead. Gauff held her serve at love and capped it with an ace to go 3-0 up in just 12 minutes.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen







#MMOPEN She's on fire! @Simona_Halep clinches the opening set vs Gauff (6-4). On her way to the quarterfinals? She's on fire! 🔥🔥🔥🇷🇴 @Simona_Halep clinches the opening set vs Gauff (6-4). On her way to the quarterfinals?#MMOPEN https://t.co/5VzC6FGJlu

But errors on Gauff's backhand allowed Halep to hold serve and get on the scoreboard. Gauff nearly gave away the next game as she double faulted to hand Halep a break point. But Gauff managed to hold serve as she served wide twice, hitting back-to-back aces to maintain her lead at 4-1.

An error-prone Gauff helped Halep hold at 4-2 and while the American looked poised to hold serve in the next, she squandered a 40-0 lead as she served three double faults to give Halep the break back.

Halep, seeking her third title in the tournament after winning back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, displayed steely resolve as she won nine of the last 10 points to hold at love and draw level at 4-4.

Four miscues on Gauff's forehand handed Halep another break before she held serve to take the victory.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan