Simone Biles sends 2-word message to Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle after noticing her glamorous Kentucky Derby outfit

Simone Biles has congratulated Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, on her fashion choice at this year's Kentucky Derby. The Derby is traditionally a day for fashionistas to display their wares, and Riddle is one of tennis's most-watched influencers.

Riddle and World No. 4 Taylor Fritz became an item in 2020 after connecting on the dating app Raya. Since then, Riddle has become one of the most recognizable faces on the ATP tour. The couple has built an enormous social media following, with Riddle using her platform to post fashion, glamor tips, and life on the tour.

Morgan Riddle shared an image from the Derby in which she's posing in a white dress in front of the racetrack, also wearing a chic white hat. The picture prompted a response from seven-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, who is something of a fashion icon in her own right. Biles simply commented:

"Yes ma'ammmmm"

Simone Biles and Morgan Riddle have a mutual admiration for each other. After Biles won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Riddle posted a message for her on Instagram:

"That's my girllll. Obsessed with you Simone Biles"

Simone Biles is an icon of world sport. To go with her Olympic medals, the 28-year-old has also won 30 World Championship medals in an astonishing career.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle appeared together on Netflix's Break Point series

Morgan Riddle also appeared alongside Taylor Fritz in Netflix's series about life on the ATP tour, Break Point. Once the series ended, The New York Times gave Riddle the title: "the most famous woman in men's tennis".

2024 was Taylor Fritz's most successful year on the tennis court. The American reached the final of the US Open and two other Major quarterfinals, as well as breaking into the World's top five players. Fritz told CNN.com that Riddle was a major part of that success:

“As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding. She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.”

Taylor Fritz opened his clay court season at the Madrid Open this week, but was beaten by Casper Ruud in the Round of 16. He's yet to win an ATP title on clay.

