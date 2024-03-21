Martina Navratilova has lashed out at the Grand Old Party (GOP) candidate Mark Robinson over his comments about Simone Biles' mental health break in 2021.

Following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles withdrew from multiple events citing "twisties", a condition marked by spatial awareness struggles. Over time, she also announced that she would be focusing on her mental health.

During her two-year break, Biles provided evidence of the abuse she experienced at Larry Nassar's hands to Congress. The four-time Olympic Gold medalist returned to action at the US Classic in Chicago in August 2023.

However, Biles was verbally attacked by North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson in August 2021 for taking the break. Robinson's words came during a speech to the Alexander County Republican Party.

"Whenever I think about being wore out and being tired, you know, somebody get this on their phone and it will probably end on Facebook, but I ain't no little, weak gymnast that quits when the going gets touch," Robinson had said (via MeidasTouch Network).

The GOP nominee for North Carolina governor also accused the decorated athlete of putting herself ahead of the nation.

"I'm not like somebody out there flipping around on TV on some monkey bars out there trying to get a gold medal for myself," Robinson had added.

The Republican Party candidate's critique of Biles recently resurfaced on social media. Tennis great Martina Navratilova took notice and took aim at Robinson via two separate posts.

"When was the last time Mark did a somersault? What an utter a**. He is just vile beyond any help," Navratilova wrote in her first post on X (formerly Twitter).

"So how many Olympic medals has Mark Robinson won again? Simone is a winner, unlike you, a blowhard neverhasbeen," the 67-year-old wrote in her second post.

Martina Navratilova on Novak Djokovic after Serb's Miami Open withdrawal: "What happens when you get older is the bad days are worse"

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Novak Djokovic had a disastrous outing on his return to the BNP Paribas Open after a five-year absence. The Serb was stunned by 20-year-old lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The 36-year-old later withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open citing his need to maintain balance between his personal and professional schedules. Following the Serb's withdrawal from the Miami Open, Navratilova assessed his 2024 season so far.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles winner recalled the ATP World No. 1's loss to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open.

"Novak ran into a guy who was really hot that day. What happens when you get older is the bad days are worse," Navratilova told Sky Sports (via Tennis365).

Navratilova also said that Djokovic is sure to have doubts in his mind after an underwhelming start to the year. However, according to her, the Serb's mindset will aid him in not worrying too much.

"You have to have it (doubt) no matter what. Even if you don’t have it, the press reminds you. I wouldn’t worry about it if you have Novak’s mindset, and I’m sure he’s not worried about it at all," Navratilova added.