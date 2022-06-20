"Since childhood, my style of play has resembled that of Rafael Nadal" - Rushil Khosla on being chosen to play for the Indian Junior Davis Cup team, the state of tennis in India and more

For the first time ever, the Indian tennis team won the Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania qualifying event this year, beating Japan 2-1 to clinch the title. Standing at the forefront of the team's impressive performance was 16-year-old Rushil Khosla, former U-14 Asia No. 1, World No. 190 on the ITF junior circuit at the moment and a southpaw of some potential.

After defeating Yuta Tomida in three sets in his singles rubber to break India back into the contest in the summit clash, Khosla then partnered up with Debasis Sahoo to win the doubles rubber in straight sets and seal the clash in his team's favor.

Rushil Khosla was ecstatic to relive the journey when he spoke to Sportskeeda, and also touched on a number of interesting topics during the interview, including the prospects of India producing a Grand Slam champion in singles.

Here are a few excerpts from the conversation:

Sportskeeda: Which tennis player’s style do you try to emulate the most? Who is the player you like to watch the most?

Rushil Khosla: Since childhood, my style of play has resembled that of Rafael Nadal's. However, [my coach] Aditya Sachdeva sir has always advised me to develop my own game style.

This summer, I went to train at Mouratoglou and JC Ferrero-Equelite (academies in Europe) hoping to have a chance to spar with the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz, who I enjoy watching play as well. Unfortunately, they were away, and I couldn’t get the opportunity. However, I may get the chance soon and I am looking forward to it.

Sportskeeda: What is the surface you feel most comfortable playing on?

Rushil Khosla: My game style suits clay courts. I enjoyed playing on clay in France and Spain. Having said that, I would like to add that I had a great time playing and winning the final match on hard courts in Delhi during the Junior Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Rushil Khosla has trained at Patrick Mouratoglou and Juan Carlos Ferrera's academies in Europe

Sportskeeda: What did it feel like when you were chosen for the Indian team at the Junior Davis Cup qualifying?

Rushil Khosla: I was training in Europe and was scheduled to play some J2 ITF tournaments when my father informed me about my selection for the Indian team. At first, I was thrilled but later I also became a bit nervous about playing and winning for the country. But it all worked out fine.

In the camp, we all became good friends and Team captain Sajid Lodi sir created a very comfortable atmosphere. Once we were together as a team, we were focused on enjoying the moment and did not feel any direct pressure.

Sportskeeda: What are your goals for the year? When do you plan on entering the main ATP Tour?

Rushil Khosla: The immediate goal for the year is to qualify for the Junior US Open and enter the top 100 of the rankings. Winning the Junior Davis Cup Finals in November will be a dream come true and we look forward to giving our best at the tournament.

Sportskeeda: Can you describe your experience of being a tennis player in India? What more do you think the government/AITA can do to help more tennis players emerge from the country? What would it take to make the sport more popular in India?

Rushil Khosla: As a player, I always feel good and enjoy playing tennis. It’s a great sport. The Government of India is doing a lot to develop sports in the country and a lot of progress is being made in so many different fields. Similarly, AITA (All India Tennis Association) is doing a lot of good work. Many junior tournaments are now being organized in India, and offer us a good opportunity to improve our ranking.

Programs such as the RoundGlass Tennis Academy also play a key role in the development of young talent. I am confident that in the coming years, we will see many more future stars emerge. In fact, I dream of a day when India will have a Grand Slam champion in singles or an Olympic gold medal in tennis. It will make the sport’s popularity soar to new heights!

