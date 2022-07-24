"Since I was little I have always tried to do everything like Rafael Nadal; he is my idol & playing with him in Chile is a dream" - Alejandro Tabilo on his upcoming exhibition match with the Spaniard

Chilean tennis player Alejandro Tabilo has had an excellent 2022 season so far, and it has only gotten better after getting confirmation that he will play an exhibition match against Rafael Nadal in November. The 25-year-old broke into the Top-100 for the first time in his career in February this year and reached his first final on the ATP tour at the Cordoba Open.

The Canadian-born Chilean has played on both the Challenger and ATP tours this season, steadily climbing up the rankings. Tabilo is ranked No. 68 in the world at the moment, but is yet to play in the main draw of the French Open and US Open.

Meanwhile, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is scheduled to undertake a tour of South America in November, playing several exhibition matches across the continent. With Ecuador, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina on the roster, the Spaniard will have a busy tail-end to the season.

Danny Miche @dannymiche

Rafael Nadal hará un gira en noviembre por latinoamerica: Argentina, Brasil, Ecuador, México y Colombia, con la producción integral de

En días les contaré sobre fechas, lugares y rivales.

El contrato está firmado. AtenciónRafael Nadal hará un gira en noviembre por latinoamerica: Argentina, Brasil, Ecuador, México y Colombia, con la producción integral de @fenix_latam En días les contaré sobre fechas, lugares y rivales.El contrato está firmado. Atención 💣💣Rafael Nadal hará un gira en noviembre por latinoamerica: Argentina, Brasil, Ecuador, México y Colombia, con la producción integral de @fenix_latamEn días les contaré sobre fechas, lugares y rivales.El contrato está firmado. https://t.co/TqjgcgUSHD

The duo of Rafael Nadal and Alejandro Tabilo will play in an exhibition match in Tabilo's home country of Chile and in an interview with Latercera, Tabilo spoke about the opportunity and how much it means to him, considering Nadal is his idol.

"For me it is incredible. Since I was little I have always tried to do everything like [Rafael] Nadal; he is my idol and playing with him in Chile is a dream, it will be unforgettable. So to have this opportunity to exhibit here with him makes me very happy," Tabilo said.

"When they first named it to me, I didn't think much of it. It took me a while to react and already, a week ago, when they confirmed me, I couldn't believe it. Guille (Gómez) called me on the phone and was happy. My eyes widened with happiness," he added.

The Chilean played in his first Wimbledon main draw this year and reached the second round of the tournament. Unfortunately, he had to miss the French Open before that due to a shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks.

The 68th ranked Tabilo stated that reaching the Top-100 of the ATP rankings had been his original goal for the current season. But now that he has achieved it already, he has his sights set on cracking the Top-50 before the end of the year.

"I think the top-50 would be the goal, since at the beginning of the year the goal was the top-100, but since it happened more or less quickly, we had to change the calendar a little, the goals and everything. So, the ideal would be to reach the top 50. If we do a good planning and it goes more or less well, it is possible," Tabilo stated.

Rafael Nadal to return to action in Montreal for the National Bank Open

Rafael Nadal is set to return to action at the National Bank Open in Montreal

Taking part in the Masters 1000 event in Montreal for the first time since 2019, Rafael Nadal will begin preparations for the North American hardcourt swing in Canada before participating in the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open.

After having to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury, the Mallorcan took some time off after the grasscourt Slam to rest and recover. Tournament director Eugene Lapierre recently confirmed that the Spaniard will take part in Montreal, assuring fans that he is even practicing with the same balls used at the tournament.

"He’s made hotel reservations and he has asked us to send him a case of the balls we’re using for the tournament,” Lapierre said. "He should return to training on Monday.”

While his withdrawal from SW19 meant the 22-time Major winner will be unable to complete the Calendar Slam after winning the Australian and French Open, the Spaniard could remain lossless in Majors given his 19-0 record this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far