"Since I've had my baby, the stakes of the game have shifted for me, winning is now a desire and no longer a need" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams has revealed that "the stakes of the game have shifted" for her since becoming a mother in 2017. The 23-time Grand Slam champion declared that "winning is now a desire and no longer a need."

The legendary American gave birth to her daughter Olympia in September 2017. She won her most recent Major title at the 2017 Australian Open after discovering she was pregnant two days prior to the tournament.

The 40-year-old has reached four Grand Slam finals since becoming a mother, finishing as a runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in both 2018 and 2019. The former World No. 1 has won more women's singles Majors than any other woman aside from record holder Margaret Court, who sits on 24.

Williams won her only WTA title since her daughter's birth at the Auckland Open in January 2020.

In an article written for Elle, Williams explained how the arrival of her daughter has changed her perspective.

"Since I’ve had my baby, the stakes of the game have shifted for me," the American said. "I have 23 Grand Slams to my name, more than any other active player. But winning is now a desire and no longer a need. I have a beautiful daughter at home; I still want the titles, the success, and the esteem, but it’s not my reason for waking up in the morning."

"There is more to teach her about this game than winning," she continued. "I’ve learned to dust myself off after defeat, to stand up for what matters at any cost, to call out for what’s fair - even when it makes me unpopular. Giving birth to my baby, it turned out, was a test for how loud and how often I would have to call out before I was finally heard."

"When I found out I was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open, my body had already switched allegiances" - Serena Williams

Venus Williams and Serena Williams after the pair met in the final of the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams also discussed the challenge of playing and winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. The American defeated sister Venus Williams in the women's singles final in Melbourne.

"When I found out I was pregnant two days before the 2017 Australian Open, my body had already switched allegiances," the 40-year-old said. "Its purpose, as far as it was concerned, was to grow and nurture this baby that had seemingly materialized, unplanned. Being pregnant wasn’t something I could tell Alexis over the phone; I told him to fly out to Melbourne right away. When he got here, I handed him a paper bag filled with six positive pregnancy tests I had taken all in one afternoon."

"Of course, being pregnant didn’t mean I couldn’t play tennis," the American added. "I was scheduled to compete at eight weeks along. I wasn’t sure how the Open would go; during training, I was getting more fatigued between points. Each morning - and I’m not a morning person to begin with - I was still determined to play fast and hard before the Melbourne heat socked me. I won seven matches, all in straight sets."

The current World No. 246 has not competed since a hamstring tear forced her to retire from her opening-round match at Wimbledon in June. The 40-year-old played just six events in 2021.

But she has hinted at a return ahead of this year's Championships.

