"Since my son was born, anything before that I don’t remember much" - Victoria Azarenka shares amusing changes motherhood has brought in Brisbane

Victoria Azarenka hilariously conceded in her post-match interview at the 2024 Brisbane Open that she has no recollection of the player she was before motherhood. Her statement sent the crowd into a frenzy as well.

In her first tournament of the new year, Azarenka sailed smoothly through the draw and into the quarterfinals. She began her campaign with a commanding win over Anna Kalinskaya in the first round on Tuesday. Earlier on Thursday (January 4), she saw off a stern challenge from Clara Burel of France, winning 7-5, 6-2.

Azarenka is now due to take on No. 3 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last eight on Friday.

Speaking to the crowd after her win against Burel, Azarenka seemed in good spirits after a great start to the new season. She was then reminded of a very special moment.

Her first career WTA title came at the very same event 15 years ago. The interviewer then went on to quiz Azarenka about how she would compare the person she was then to now.

In an animated response, she admitted that she has a "mom brain." Azarenka also conceded that she had zero to no memory of most things before her son was born owing to motherhood.

“I have a mom’s brain. Since my son was born, anything before that I don’t remember much… I think a lot of moms can relate to that,” Victoria Azarenka exclaimed on the court to a rapturous applause.

Azarenka gave birth to son Leo on December 19, 2016. She takes care of him alone after she won a long-drawn legal tussle with her then-partner and Leo's father, Billy McKeague. The tennis star and her son reside in Florida.

Azarenka comes into the 2024 season after a hugely successful 2023 season that saw her reach her first Australian Open semifinal in 10 years. She also won a fifth career WTA 1000 doubles title alongside Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open.

Her last tournament in 2023 was the Hong Kong Open, where she retired in her opening-round match against Leylah Fernandez.

Victoria Azarenka is a proud soccer mom

Victoria Azarenka and son Leo

Victoria Azarenka admitted in an interview last year in Melbourne that she is a big supporter of her son who is an avid soccer player in school. She is a proud parent and admitted that she can be obnoxious on the sidelines.

“I'm a soccer mom now and I love that. I'm obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious,” she exclaimed.

Azarenka also affirmed that she remains fully supportive of everything her son wants to do.

“I yell, but I'm very positive. I'm actually very proud, because it's like it's a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame of screaming for him, like zero. But I'm very supportive. I want him to do well. I want him to achieve his dreams,” she said.

Azarenka has been a big fan of French football giants Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade. In one of the photos above, her son can be seen wearing the club's jersey as well.