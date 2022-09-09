"Sinner vs Alcaraz could be the new Nadal vs Djokovic" - Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's big claim on the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz's coach and former ATP World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero believes Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can emulate the great Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry. At the ongoing US Open, the two youngsters played out a match worthy of being called 'one of the greatest matches of the decade', if not more, by many fans and experts alike.

19-year-old Alcaraz saved a match point and edged 21-year-old Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 after five hours and 15 minutes on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Nadal and Djokovic have produced numerous lengthy and awe-inspiring matches over the years, and Ferrero feels that Alcaraz and Sinner will have a rivalry for the ages as well and dominate the men's circuit in the future.

The former French Open singles champion expressed his views on the match and more during a recent interview with El Partidazo de COPE.

"The Sinner vs Alcaraz could be the new Nadal vs Djokovic," Ferrero said. "I think they will be the dominators of the circuit for the next 10 years."

"El Sinner vs Alcaraz podría ser el nuevo Nadal vs Djokovic. Creo que van a ser los dominadores del circuito durante los próximos 10 años"



Ferrero was certainly on the edge of his seat during the thrilling match between the two youngsters. The coach admitted that his pupil had many mental battles during the match and expressed his pride in Alcaraz for overcoming the tough moments to emerge victorious.

Ferrero called Alcaraz a 'competitive shark' who never gives up.

"Now I am enjoying a relaxing time after the heart attack that almost gave us yesterday with the match of Carlos...Carlos had very difficult moments and he overcame himself on a mental level," Ferrero said on the same.

"After the match I told Carlos that I was very proud of how he managed those situations. He is a competitive shark. He always goes to the end," the Spaniard added.

"You deserved the win as well" - Carlos Alcaraz to Jannik Sinner after US Open epic

Jannik Sinner (L) & Carlos Alcaraz after their match at the 2022 US Open

After winning a match decided by very fine margins, Carlos Alcaraz hailed his opponent Jannik Sinner and admitted that it was a match where both players were winners.

The Italian player expressed his thoughts after the match on social media, revealing his sheer disappointment at ending up on the losing side. Alcaraz reacted to the same in a classy manner before stating that the two players will certainly compete in many similar matches in the future.

“You deserved the win as well!! Many more to come, always good to play against you,” Carlos Alcaraz said, replying to Sinner's Instagram post.

The Spaniard also hailed his rival moments after the match, crediting Sinner for forcing him to raise his level and reasserting that they will have a great on-court rivalry in the years to come.

“What can I say? US OPEN SEMIFINALS! Incredible battle (Jannik Sinner)! You really forced me to improve, and I'm sure we'll have many more matches in the future!” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this season, Sinner won two important matches against Alcaraz - in the fourth round at Wimbledon and in the final of the ATP Croatia Open in Umag. Following Carlos Alcaraz's win in New York, the two are now locked at 2-2.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee