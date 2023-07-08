"Sitting in the Royal Box, I know Martina Navratilova was crying when I won" - Petra Kvitova recalls 2011 Wimbledon final

Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova are both iconic Wimbledon champions in their own right. It is then only understandable that having both women at the Center Court of the All England Club would make for an unforgettable scene.

It would do so at least for Kvitova, who, as per her own admission, clearly remembers Navratilova getting slightly teary-eyed after watching her lift her first Wimbledon trophy all the way back in 2011.

During her third-round press conference, Kvitova was asked if she could recall a famous personality cheering her on from the stands. The two-time Wimbledon champion was quick to respond with Martina Navaratilova's name.

Recalling her 2011 final against Maria Sharapova, Kvitova said watching the legendary Martina Navratilova get emotional while sitting in the Royal Box at Center Court was a "beautiful emotion" that she hasn't yet forgotten.

"I do remember particularly," Petra Kvitova said. "It was the final of 2011. Martina Navratilova was in the Royal Box. This was huge experience for me. Then, of course, sitting in the Royal Box for my final, and I know she was crying when I won. It was a very beautiful emotion."

Kvitova went on to say that Navratilova's presence on Center Court probably helped her play better tennis on what was, at the time, the biggest occasion of her young career.

"I think it's help me in the time," Petra Kvitova added. "I don't know if was because of the final. Maybe it would be different if it's not the final. It was nice. Well, it's made me play little bit better, I think."

"I met her in the locker room" - Petra Kvitova recalls first meeting with Martina Navratilova at 2010 Wimbledon

Kvitova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Petra Kvitova also recalled meeting Martina Navratilova for the first time at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships during her latest press conference.

The Czech said she met the tennis legend in the locker room after reaching the semifinals at the grasscourt Slam for the first time in her career.

She described the experience of meeting Navratilova, someone she had watched a lot on television growing up, as "fun".

"In 2010, the year before, I met her when I reached the semifinal for the first time in the locker room," Petra Kvitova said. "It was fun to have, to meet her, for sure."

Kvitova will face either Bianca Andreescu or Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the Championships on Monday, July 10.

