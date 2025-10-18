Six Kings Slam Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Carlos Alcaraz earn?

Since its inception, the Six Kings Slam has created a buzz with its massive prize money, even surpassing that of the four Grand Slams. This year, Jannik Sinner claimed the title, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final, with both players walking away with hefty paychecks.

The Six Kings Slam is an exhibition tournament held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, launched in 2024. It features six top male players competing in a single-elimination format over three days, with a rest day on Friday. This year’s lineup included Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, alongside Alcaraz and Sinner.

Sinner and Alcaraz both made it to the final of this year’s Six Kings Slam, delivering an exciting match that was exclusively streamed on Netflix. The Italian dominated the Spaniard, winning 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday, October 18. Sinner pocketed a whopping $6 million from the event’s $13.5 million prize pool, while Alcaraz earned $1.5 million as a participation fee. The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Jannik Sinner also won last year’s Six Kings Slam, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final once again. Notably, both players received the same prize money this year.

Exploring how much Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz & others earned at Six Kings Slam

Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas earned hefty paychecks at the 2025 Six Kings Slam. Each received $1.5 million as a participation fee.

Fritz, Sinner, Zverev, and Tsitsipas began their campaigns in the quarterfinals, while Djokovic and Alcaraz were set to start from the semifinals. Fritz beat Zverev 6-3, 6-4, and Sinner quickly overcame Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 to advance.

In the semifinals, Djokovic struggled against Sinner and lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Italian. Meanwhile, Alcaraz cruised past Fritz 6-4, 6-2, setting up a clash with Sinner in the final.

Later on the same day as the final, Djokovic and Fritz faced off in the third-place match. Djokovic lost the first set with Fritz winning the tiebreak 7-4. The Serb appeared to pull up with a left-leg injury and decided he couldn’t continue in the slow conditions.

