"Skating with my love" - Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako enjoy ice-skating date in Beijing

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako recently gave fans a glimpse into her and the Russian tennis player's cute ice-skating date at the Beijing National Speed Skating Oval.

Kasatkina, placed 13th in the WTA rankings, gave a rather subpar performance during her campaign at this week's China Open. The 26-year-old was pushed to the limit in her opener against Egypt's Mayar Sherif, before eventually slumping to a straight-set defeat to local favorite Xinyu Wang in her next match on Tuesday (October 3).

The Russian is not letting the loss play on her mind, though. Earlier on Thursday (October 5), she and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako stepped out to spend quality time. They visited the Beijing National Speed Skating Oval, which had been initially constructed for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The arena, which has been dubbed the "Ice Ribbon", attracts visitors regularly even after the culmination of the 2022 Games. Considering the popularity of the spot for casual skaters, Daria Kasatkina's figure-skater girlfriend probably saw it fitting to take their outing to the famous stadium.

The 29-year-old subsequently took to social media to post a highlight reel of the couple's time at the National Speed Skating Oval, where she can be seen gliding on the ice rink effortlessly. She was visibly enamored by Kasatkina as she proceeded to give her a peck on her cheek. She also wrote the following caption:

"Skating with my [love]."

Daria Kasatkina, meanwhile, has been dating Natalia Zabiiako since 2022. The love-smitten couple has been open about their relationship on their social media handles, which have gained a large following over time.

They also share a YouTube channel, where they document their experience at professional tournaments through vlogs.

A brief look into the figure skating career of Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako

Natalia Zabiiako and her former partner Alexander Enbert pictured at a competitive pair skating event

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, is a former competitive pair skater. The 29-year-old represented Estonia in her early years but changed her allegiance to Russia after 2014 due to insufficient financial support from the Estonian Skating Federation.

The highlights of her career under the Russian flag while partnering with Alexander Enbert include: winning bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, finishing as the runners-up at the 2019 Russian Figure Skating Championships, and winning six senior-level competitive figure skating tournaments.

The successful partnership, however, ended in 2020 as Enbert was forced to retire due to health issues. Zabiiako has since been out of action from the discipline, and it remains unclear whether she will be competitively skating anytime soon.