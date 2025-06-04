Skyrocketing career prize money, new French No.1 & more: Everything Lois Boisson achieved after making Final Four at French Open 2025

Lois Boisson awed the French Open crowd as she etched her name in the history books after qualifying for her maiden semifinals after squaring off against Mirra Andreeva at the French Open. The 22-year-old had never played a Grand Slam match before setting foot on the Paris clay, and has now won five matches back-to-back with some of the top seeds of the tournament.

From being bedridden to recover from knee surgery last year, to gaining the position of the French No. 1, wildcard Boisson has shown immaculate tenacity on the court, getting some remarkable wins under her radar so far. Prior to receiving a wildcard into Roland Garros this year, she had played at only one WTA-level main draw tournament in singles.

Beating Andreeva, Boisson has become the first wildcard in the Open Era to reach the women's singles semi-finals at the French Open. She is also the youngest French women's singles semi-finalist at a Grand Slam since Amelie Mauresmo at the 1999 Wimbledon.

Currently ranked 361 in the world, Lois Boisson had earned just $148,009 across her career, but will be quadrupling her career winnings with the French Open prize money. For securing a place in the final four of the coveted Paris Slam, the French star player will be taking home a whopping €690,000 (approx. $788,100).

She expressed her delight at getting support from the French crowd and achieving such a notable moment in her career after overcoming adversities.

Lois Boisson on her win against Mirra Andreeva

Lois Boisson ousted the sixth seed of the French Open, and lay flat on the clay after pulling off a stunner at the Roland Garros. Winning six consecutive games against the Russian, the 22-year-old has joined Monica Seles (French Open 1989) and Jennifer Capriati (French Open 1990) as the third player since 1980 to reach the women's singles semi-finals at their maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance.

At the on-court interview after her win, she thanked the crowd for their support and said:

"It's incredible. Thank you for supporting me like this. I have no words,I ran a bit too much because I was so tense early on, but I fought hard in that first set, which was so intense...It's incredible, no matter what, given what happened last year and all the difficult moments I went through."

She will be taking on Coco Gauff in a blockbuster duel at the semifinals of the tournament on June 5.

