Novak Djokovic has said that he intends to break every potential record while he still has the opportunity to do so.

The current World No. 1 got the better of Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the final of the 2023 Paris Masters on Sunday, November 5. The Serb had to labor past his previous opponents - Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 16, defending champion Holger Rune in the quarterfinals, and Andrey Rublev in the semifinals - to secure his spot in the final in Bercy.

In a press conference following his win over the Bulgarian at the 2023 Paris Masters, Djokovic openly stated that he felt motivated to break every possible record in his reach.

"I am going for every possible record, every record I can achieve. I never had any problem saying that; that's why people don't like me. I do not pretend like some do, to say that I want to achieve something and then behave differently afterwards," he said.

With the victory against Dimitrov, Djokovic not only won his seventh Paris Masters title but also secured a whopping 97 titles under his belt, including 70 that are either Grand Slams, Masters 1000, or year-end championships.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner now needs to win just one round-robin match in Turin to almost guarantee a year-end World No. 1 ranking for a record eight times and 400 cumulative weeks in the top spot.

Djokovic's words set tennis fans' minds racing, as they jumped to conclusions about the Serb's subtle dig at Nadal, leading to a flurry of diverse reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan wrote that Djokovic's comments were a slap in the face to the Spaniard.

“Slap in the face to Nadal, but like a gentleman,” they wrote.

Another fan commended the Serb for achieving so much during his career.

“He doesn't know how crazy it is that he's achieved it in an era where his 2 greatest rivals were fedal who are arguably the #2&3 male players of alltime behind him,” they wrote.

Another user enjoyed the fact that the World No. 1 was not holding back.

“Well said nole love the fact that Novak isn't holding back..Giant,” they wrote.

“My goal is to end the season on a high note”- Novak Djokovic

Djokovic after winning Paris Masters 2023

The 36-year-old made it clear in his latest Paris Masters press conference that he was aiming to end the year on a strong note.

“My goal is to end up the season on the high note, on the highest note possible. The players that are not fighting for the World Tour Finals like Grigor, they have more motivation to end up this last tournament of the season on a high note, but you also have players who are very tired, and there are also players who are fighting who have a ticket for Turin,” he said.

Djokovic said that he tapped into the energy of the crowd to bring his A-game on the courts of Paris, be it Bercy or Roland Garros.

“So I'm one of the players who are very motivated to end up the season on a high note. With all of the emotion and the energy from the public this week in Paris, every day I find the motivation to play my best tennis in Paris, in Roland Garros or here in Bercy,” he stated.

