Sloane Stephens is setting her sights on achieving even greater success on clay this season, following her recent triumph at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo.

The victory marked Stephens' first-ever WTA 125 title. The top seed defeated Greet Minnen in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted for an hour and 40 minutes.

On Sunday, May 7, Stephens took to social media to express her elation at winning the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo title and expressed her desire to "go for more."

"Happy to get the win here in Saint Malo! Let’s go for more. Clay court szn we’re here," Stephens captioned her Instagram post.

The former World No. 3 is next scheduled to compete at the 2023 Italian Open where she will face Nadia Podoroska in the first round.

How Sloane Stephens has fared so far this season

Sloane Stephens at the US Open

Sloane Stephens has competed in 19 matches this season, securing 10 victories. After a disappointing start to the year, which included being eliminated from the Australian Open in the first round, Stephens made the quarterfinals at both the Merida Open and the ATX Open.

The former US Open champion then fell early at Indian Wells and Miami before kicking off her campaign at the Charleston Open against Louisa Chirico, who she beat 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. However, she was ousted in the next round by Victoria Azarenka despite taking the first set.

The 30-year-old didn't fare much better at the Madrid Open as she was beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 by Jaqueline Cristian in the first round.

Sloane Stephens' victory at Saint-Malo could be just the boost she needs to resurrect her season. She dropped just one set in the entire tournament, against Jessika Ponchet in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Stephens faced off against Elina Svitolina, who is on the comeback trail after giving birth. However, the American proved too good on the day, defeating the Ukrainian 7-5, 7-6(5).

