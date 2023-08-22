“Sloane Stephens carried the burden of everyone telling her what a phenomenal talent she was and how great she could be" - Former coach Nick Saviano

Sloane Stephens burst onto the scene at the age of 19, reaching the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open after stunning 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the quarterfinals. Her maiden Grand Slam, however, came four years later, when she beat Madison Keys to win the 2017 US Open.

Despite winning a WTA 1000 title a year later in Miami and losing three more high-profile finals in 2018 (French Open and Canadian Open to Simona Halep, WTA Finals to Elina Svitolina), Stephens has not reached the heights she was expected to.

The 30-year-old is currently ranked World No. 38 and will not be seeded at the upcoming US Open. She has won only one title since 2018 -- the WTA 250 Abierto Zapopan in 2022.

A part of the responsibility for this lack of success lies with fans who burdened her with expectations, believes Stephens' former coach Nick Saviano. Saviano, who coached the American for a long time during her formative years, told tennis.com in a recent interview that the former World No. 3 has had to carry the burden of being told she was a "phenomenal talent" and the potential she had for greatness.

He did not believe that was helpful in any way, seeing as it might lead athletes to want to protect themselves upon hearing that, instead of playing with the freedom they otherwise would.

“She carried the burden of everyone telling her what a phenomenal talent she was and how great she could be,” Saviano said. “She would be the first to say that’s not what you want to overemphasize. Because then the person begins to protect that.”

"Sloane Stephens is capable of playing at the highest levels" - Nick Saviano

Nick Saviano further spoke about how much the game has changed over time, pointing to how players are bigger, faster and stronger now than their previous era competitors. Regardless, he was confident that Sloane Stephens is still capable of playing at the highest level, especially given that her forehand is among the top 3 in the sport at the moment.

“The game has changed a lot. The overall athleticism, in everything. Players are better trained than they used to be—bigger, stronger, faster,” Saviano said. “When Sloane’s forehand is in full flight, it’s one of the two or three best in the sport. She’s capable of playing at the highest levels.”

Following Round of 16 exits at the recently concluded Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, Sloane Stephens is currently in action in Cleveland, where she has reached the second round.