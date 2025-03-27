Sloane Stephens dazzles in a chic blazer dress as her beauty brand wins its first award

Sloane Stephens turned heads in a blazer dress at an award show where her beauty brand, 'Doc & Glo', won its first award. She has been away from on-court action for months but has made multiple appearances off the court.

The tennis star shared several images on her Instagram as she attended the 2025 Future of Beauty Awards. She was among the event's speakers and awardees. Her beauty brand 'Doc & Glow' won the award for the 'Clean Beauty Brand' of the year.

Screengrabs from Sloane Stephens' Instagram story | @sloanestephens

According to Stephen's LinkedIn account, her achievements off the court are as impressive as on. She founded her beauty brand in 2020 and has also run the Sloane Stephens Foundation since 2013. She is an investor and advisor at the Lemon Perfect Company and GOT BAG.

In on-court matters, the 31-year-old's greatest achievement came when she won the 2017 US Open. She reached the French Open final in 2018 and finished runner-up at the WTA Finals the same year. At the time, she had racked up six tour-level singles titles and achieved a career-high rank of World No. 3. However, she did not reach another final until 2022 when she won her seventh title at a WTA 250 event in Mexico in February 2022. Her eighth title at the Open de Rouen in France in April last year.

Currently, Stephens is on a 10-match losing streak.

Sloane Stephens has no plans of retiring anytime soon

Sloane Stephens at the 2025 Australian Open | Getty Images

Sloane Stephens last won a singles match at Wimbledon last year. Since her exit from the grasscourt Major, she has played and lost in nine first-round matches, with her latest loss coming at the Merida Open in Akron in February 2025.

During an appearance on the Tennis Insider Club podcast in October last year, the American said:

"Everyone asks me (about retirement), I feel so old! I have no idea. I guess when I start losing and they are not paying me anymore! This is a good job to stay at. There is a lot of travel and it’s hectic and it’s hard.

There is a lot of adversity happening every single week which nobody ever sees. But I think what job is going to pay you to put on your tennis dress and go on and play a match on live TV? Otherwise, I’m going to be at home. Until I have a kid or something."

Stephens was pegged to play at the Indian Wells event a couple of weeks ago, but she withdrew due to an injury. She did not play at the Miami Open either. Ranked World No. 129, she is now expected to make a comeback during the clay season.

