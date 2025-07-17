Sloane Stephens delivers powerful message after creating history as first-ever tennis player to win prestigious Muhammad Ali Humanitarian award

At the 2025 ESPYS awards, Sloane Stephens' work with her foundation was recognized for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. She created history by becoming the first tennis player to win the award since it started in 2013. She won over fellow nominees, Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin and NBA star CJ McCollum.

After being named, Stephens walked up to the stage to accept the award in honor of the legendary Muhammad Ali. She followed it up with a powerful speech, highlighting the inspiration behind the creation of the Sloane Stephens Foundation.

While talking about how her foundation really started, Stephens said she met a nine-year-old girl named Mia, whose backhand impressed her.

“When I first met Mia," Stephens said (4:30). "She was this tiny powerhouse with a backhand like she’d been playing forever. What I didn’t know then was that we were starting a journey together — one where I’d learn just as much from her as she ever did from me.”

From there on, Stephens' foundation went from arranging simple tennis lessons for underserved communities in Compton and South Florida to a full-scale youth development program. Her foundation now offers "reading labs, swim programs, esports leagues, yoga, meditation, financial literacy training, scholarships, and more."

“The real work is showing up, knowing the kids, cheering for them on and off the court... Some of them becoming the very coaches, mentors, and leaders they once needed," Stephens continued.

“This isn’t just a passion project. It’s my purpose. I know I was put here to hit more than just a tennis ball,” she added.

Sloane Stephens asks fellow athletes, coaches to uplift the young lives

In the conclusion of her speech, Sloane Stephens highlighted the importance of popular athletes and coaches using their platforms to drive a positive impact in the community. She quoted Muhammad Ali's words to conclude her speech.

“There’s no limit to what we can do when we pull our resources, relationships, and platforms,” she said. “So let’s keep showing up for the next Mia and the next hundred after that. Because like Muhammad Ali said, ‘Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.’”

Stephens’ speech drew warm applause from a room filled with sports legends and celebrities. Her words asked all athletes to remember that being a champion of humanity will always be the most meaningful title of all.

