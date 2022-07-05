In Pictures: Sloane Stephens enjoys her day with Tom Cruise at the British GP

After Sloane Stephens' Wimbledon campaign ended in the first round, the American was in Northamptonshire to witness the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The 29-year-old was spotted alongside Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who was also attending the British Grand Prix.

Celebrating his 60th birthday at the Silverstone Circuit, Cruise hung out with the drivers and was also seen hugging Lewis Hamilton in the pit lane.

Hamilton finished third in the race, which was won by Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Hollywood star was recently seen in the movie Top Gun Maverick - a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun - in which Cruise plays the brave yet reckless naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The unforgettable line from the 1986 film "we feel the need, the need for speed" was used by F1 as an Instagram caption with a photograph of Tom Cruise.

The 60-year-old star was also photographed alongside Antonio Perez and Anthony Hamilton, fathers of F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Hamilton, in the post-race celebrations.

Tom Cruise at the British Grand Prix

The 29-year-old Stephens also posted photographs of herself at the Silverstone Circuit on her Twitter account.

"F1 British Grand Prix," she wrote while sharing the pictures.

Sloane Stephens in search of glory days from the past

Stephens in action against Qinwen Zheng at SW19

A huge upset win over Serena Williams, who was on a 20-matche win streak, at the 2013 Australian Open was Sloane Stephens' big moment but an abdominal injury hampered the American's progress soon after.

After undergoing foot surgery in January 2017, Stephens remained sidelined until April and entered the US Open ranked at World No. 83. A victory over Anastasija Sevastova in the quarterfinals led to a semifinal showdown with Venus Williams.

She won the first set 6-1 but was handed a bagel by Williams in the second. A 7-5 win in the decider allowed the 24-year-old to advance to a Grand Slam final for the first time ever.

sloanestephens @SloaneStephens twitter.com/GarbiMuguruza/… Garbiñe Muguruza @GarbiMuguruza https://t.co/UliWp9tgN8 You will find you the joy again. Many up and downs but it always comes back! Once a champion, always a champion You will find you the joy again. Many up and downs but it always comes back! Once a champion, always a champion 👑💓 twitter.com/GarbiMuguruza/…

Madison Keys was unable to prevent her compatriot from winning the title even as Stephens became the first American other than the Williams sisters to win a Grand Slam title since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002.

Triumph at the 2018 Miami Open was followed by reaching the French Open final, where the American lost to Simona Halep. The player from Florida has been unable to find her magic touch since.

The World No. 48, who won the Guadalajara Open earlier this year, has struggled to find her best form. A loss to Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year was followed by another first-round loss against Qinwen Zheng at Wimbledon.

