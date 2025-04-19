  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Sloane Stephens gets 100% real about struggles with bettors amid absence from WTA Tour

Sloane Stephens gets 100% real about struggles with bettors amid absence from WTA Tour

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Apr 19, 2025 14:40 GMT
Sloane Stephens (Image via Getty)
Sloane Stephens (Image via Getty)

Sloane Stephens opened up about how "crazy betters" have caused her to rethink the things she puts out on social media. Currently, the American tennis star is on an injury hiatus with no immediate return date planned.

Ad

During a recent appearance on the 'She's So Lucky' podcast, Stephens and the host, Les Alfred, discussed how they do not reveal their entire personalities on social media. The duo talked about how some things are reserved for real life, and people on social media are not aware of that part of their lives.

Further, Stephens revealed that as a professional athlete, she has received 'crazy messages' on social media.

"I had so many crazy messages after the match that I was like, "Oh, we shouldn't do a birthday post," because it's gonna be like, all the comments are just gonna be people — crazy betters or whatever. So it's hard to manage," Sloane Stephens said (from 15:00).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 32-year-old emphasized that social media doesn't truly reflect who she is or how she feels internally.

"But I think that, again, my personality and feeling good about who you are on the inside, no matter what it looks like on social media... Social media is not real life. Again, that's not my real personality. It is — you can see my life, you can see my photos, you can see what I'm doing," she added.
Ad

She explained that she keeps her emotions guarded due to the times we live in, and despite how things may look online, it's rarely the full story.

Sloane Stephens revealed the threatening and racist messages she received after her US Open 2021 loss

Sloane Stephens at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty
Sloane Stephens at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Sloane Stephens' remarkable victory at the 2017 US Open marked the highest point in her tennis career. However, the years that followed were marked by inconsistency. This led to increased scrutiny from the media and online trolls.

Ad

In 2021, Stephens faced a third-round defeat to Angelique Kerber at the US Open, and this is when the situation got out of hand. She revealed that after her loss, she received over 2,000 abusive messages, many of which were racist and threatening.

Ad

Over the years, the American has revealed several occasions when she has received such messages on social media. However, she is attempting to rise above it and go about her life as she wants.

In on-court matters, Stephens is currently on a 10-match losing streak extending from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. This season, she holds a 0-4 record but has not played since February due to an injury.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aliasgar Ayaz
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications