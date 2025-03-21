Sloane Stephens gets emotional on her 32nd birthday with heartfelt message

Sloane Stephens shared an emotionally charged message on her 32nd birthday. Through the heartwarming message, Stephens expressed gratitude for how her life has shaped up, giving her opportunities to pursue the things she loves alongside people she is close to.

On Thursday, March 20, Sloane Stephens turned 32, and the former WTA No. 3 took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the highlights from her latest birthday. One of the posts featured the 2017 US Open champion's message.

"32!!! Feeling beyond grateful, waking up today surrounded by love," Stephens wrote.

"Spending my days doing what I love with the people I love. "Blessed" doesn't even begin to cover it! I must've hung the moon in a past life to be this lucky," she added.

Apart from the message, Sloane Stephens' post also featured a picture of a variety colorful balloons, which were used to decorate the space where her 32nd birthday was celebrated.

Stephens' message on her 32nd birthday (Source: Instagram/sloanestephens)

Earlier this month, Stephens shared a similar message, which came in the aftermath of her withdrawal from the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"Trust the universe to guide me in the right direction" - Sloane Stephens after pulling out from BNP Paribas Open 2025 in Indian Wells

Sloane Stephens (Source: Getty)

Sloane Stephens was all set to play at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. However, she suffered a right ankle injury in the buildup to the prestigious WTA 1000 event, which forced her to withdraw from it.

The eight-time WTA Tour-level titlist later shared an Instagram post, which featured a caption reflecting the former No. 3's emotional yet positive state of mind despite suffering the injury.

"Got a little boo boo on my foot again 💔 Setbacks are never easy—physically or emotionally—but I trust the universe to guide me in the right direction. Still waking up grateful every day 🙏🏾 I’ll do my best to get back on court soon! Thank you for all the love and encouragement, love you the most ❤️," Stephens captioned her post.

The injury also derailed Stephens' chances of participating in the 2025 Miami Open. The Florida native's season so far has been filled with disappointments. While she has taken part in four tournaments up until now, she has registered first-round losses across all of them, including the Australian Open, where she fell to a straight-set loss to reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Currently, Stephens is ranked at a lowly World No. 129 in the WTA singles rankings.

