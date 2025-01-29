Sloane Stephens gets honest about what she wants her tennis legacy to be when she retires

Tennis icon Sloane Stephens recently got candid on her Instagram on how she wants to be remembered in the world of tennis, post-retirement. Even though she faced an early exit from this year's Australian Open, Stephens however has still managed to keep her fans entertained through her online presence.

During an 'Ask me anything" Q&A session on her Instagram, a fan asked her what she wanted her legacy to be in tennis, to which she replied:

"I want to leave the game better then just a player, tennis has given me so much opportunity in my life and in return my true belief is that I owe it to myself and the game to help others achieve dreams bigger then mine."

"Tennis has so much opportunity from college scholarships, to commentating, running tennis centers, coaching, non profit. Opportunities are endless and I wish more people knew how beneficial tennis can be as a young kid building character to adults building careers," she added.

The American also threw light upon giving back to the community through her 'Sloane Stephens Foundation' and how she wants that to be the most glorious aspect of her legacy.

"@sloanestephensfoundation serves about 6k kids each year and that's what I'm most proud of. Better then I found it is the only goal," she concluded.

Sloane Stephens' reply to a fan - via @sloanestephens on Instagram

The Sloane Stephens Foundation, founded in 2013 by the US Open champion, has been using tennis and education to help kids change the narrative of poverty, health inequity, and educational underdevelopment.

Sloane Stephens shares how new business venture has been a "learning experience"

Sloane Stephens during a brand photoshoot - Source: Getty

31-year-old tennis star Sloane Stephens set foot in the business world last year as she launched her new unisex body care brand 'Doc & Glo'. She shared with a fan on her Instagram how she has been learning so much and hopes to continue doing so.

"Such a learning experience starting a business from scratch.. We've made so much progress in the short time we've been live, we're still only about 6 months old. So many incredible events/collabs and community building in the short time. I'm so proud of how my vision has come to life. So much more in the pipeline and I can't wait for yall to see the journey. @docandglo," she wrote.

via @sloanestephens on Instagram

Stephens also ran a $30,000 Doc & Glo Scholarship (as of 2024) for medical students as a tribute to her grandparents. It was named after her grandfather, Dr. Noel Smith aka “Doc” who was an Obstetrician, and her grandmother, Gloria aka “Glo”. Their names also supposedly inspired her body care brand as well.

