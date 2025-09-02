Sloane Stephens gives beautiful insight into how doing commentary has helped her understand tennis better

Sloane Stephens has shared her thoughts on how her experience as a commentator has assisted her in having a deeper understanding of tennis. Stephens was last seen in action at the 2025 Merida Open Akron, where she participated in both women's singles and doubles categories.Stephens is currently on a break from tennis due to her foot injury amid her inconsistent playing form. However, the winner of eight WTA Tour singles titles, including the 2017 US Open, has been thriving in her new role of commentator and sideline reporter. She has joined the broadcast team at Tennis Channel, working alongside notable media personalities. The Florida native also worked as a commentator with TNT Sports for the 2025 French Open.Through a recent Instagram story, she reflected on her commentary experience, which has helped her in understanding the game on a deeper level.&quot;Honestly, commentary has given me a whole new lens on tennis. As a player, you're so locked into your own preparation. Sitting in the booth. I've had to analyze matches in real time. It's made me appreciate the mental side of the game even more.&quot;She continued:&quot;How small momentum shifts, body language or tactical adjustments can completely change a match. I've also realized how much nuance there is in telling the story of a match. I try to bring honesty, insight, and respect to every match I call and every desk I sit on.&quot;Stephens is currently working as a commentator for the 2025 US Open with the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN).Sloane Stephens reflects on her growing relationship with players due to working in the mediaSloane Stephens at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: GettyThrough another recent Instagram story, Sloane Stephens reflected on her relationships with other tennis players as a media representative. Furthermore, she highlighted the positive change in her mental dynamic due to her own experience as a player.&quot;It's definitely different interacting with players now as media instead of a competitor. I try to bring empathy because I know what they're going through, and I never want them to feel judged. But I love it &amp; I love talking to my friends, it feels so normal and just vibes. Honestly I am so lucky!&quot;Screenshot of Sloane Stephens' Instagram story | Source: IG/sloanestephensStephens has led an impressive career as a player and has won the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award due to the notable feats she achieved during the 2017 season.