American tennis sensation Sloane Stephens has suggested that she would quit tennis the day she wins her second Grand Slam title.

Stephens began her tennis journey in the year 2009 and made her Grand Slam main draw two years later at the French Open. However, it took her six more years after that to win a Major.

Stephens defeated compatriot Madison Keys in the 2017 US Open final to lay hands on the women's singles trophy. A few months later, she came close to winning the 2018 French Open but fell short to Simona Halep in the championship match.

Since then, Stephens has been unable to reach any further than the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, let alone win it. Most recently, she bowed out of the Australian Open 2024 in the third round.

Sloane Stephens appeared in an episode of Cinema Sessions during the Melbourne Slam and affirmed that she has more goals to fulfill. However, the 30-year-old added that she would call it a day as soon as she bags her second Grand Slam.

"There's more, I feel like there's more. But let me tell you this, if I win a Grand Slam, I’m never playing tennis again. That would be the last, I’ll be like: 'I'll see you guys never, I’m out," Sloane Stephens said. (at 1:50)

Stephens' head coach Kamau Murray, who sat beside her during the chat, chimed in claiming something similar for himself. He said:

"If you win a Grand Slam, I’m going to ask for my bonus check and I’m going to quit the next day too. Because my kids and my wife, they miss me. So, as soon as you win again, cut the check and let me go about my business."

A look into Sloane Stephens' performances in 2024 thus far

Sloane Stephens kickstarted the 2024 season at Brisbane International. She made it past the Round of 64 but lost to Elise Mertens in the next match. She then traveled to Hobart for the city's WTA 250 event but unfortunately crashed out in the first round itself.

A few days later, the American began her 12th Australian Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Olivia Gadecki. She then downed Daria Kasatkina with a comeback effort in the second round. After that, Stepehns lost to Anna Kalisnkaya.

Sloane Stephens is currently in Doha to compete in the Qatar Open. She is scheduled to take on Romania's Sorana Cirstea on Sunday, February 11, in her opener.