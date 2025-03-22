Sloane Stephens' "lucky" husband Jozy Altidore sends her a string of affectionate messages to celebrate her birthday

Sloane Stephens was flooded with love from her husband, soccer star Jozy Altidore, on her 32nd birthday. The American striker shared a string of sweet messages, highlighting how much he respects and loves his wife.

The couple has a long relationship, which goes way back to their middle school years when they initially met before reconnecting years later. Their love progressed to the next level in April 2019 when they officially announced that they were getting engaged. Their wedding preparations were, however, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were finally able to exchange vows on January 1, 2022, during a lovely Bal Harbour ceremony in Miami.

Recently, on Stephen's birthday on March 20, 2025, Altidore took a series of endearing posts to his wife through his Instagram stories. His messages read:

"Happy Birthday to my better half. We Love you and appreciate everything you do. Have a wonderful day!!", "A true inspiration for all", and "Lucky to have you."

Screengrab of Sloane Stephens' husband Jozy Altidore's Instagram stories (@jozyaltidore)

Sloane Stephens is recovering from a right ankle injury, which prompted her to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Her 2025 season has been particularly brutal, with losses in all of her singles tournaments early on. She lost to Ann Li at the ASB Classic and Hobart International and was then defeated by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round of the Australian Open.

A first-round defeat to qualifier Lydia Patina at the Mexican Merida Open kept her run of losses going. Stephens is at the moment on a 10-match singles losing streak, with her previous win being in June 2024 during the first round of Wimbledon. She has managed some success in doubles, specifically making it to the semifinals of the ASB Classic alongside Clara Tauson.

Sloane Stephens opened up about embracing her role as a stepmom to Jozy Altidore’s son

In Picture: Sloane Stephens (Source: Getty)

Sloane Stephens spoke about becoming a stepmom to Cameron, Jozy Altidore’s son from his last relationship. In a June 2024 Cosmopolitan interview, she shared that her bond with Cameron has deepened her desire for children. She described the transition as smooth, crediting her love for kids.

"Yes, our son (Cameron) is nine and he's great and makes me want to have more kids," Stephens said.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom and have a big family. I love kids, so for me, becoming a stepmom was a very easy transition," she added.

To balance her aspirations for motherhood with her tennis career, Stephens made the decision to freeze her eggs in 2022.

