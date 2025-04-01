Sloane Stephens makes fashion statement with stunning sheepskin coat

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens has shared a street photograph in which she's wearing a warm sheepskin coat. The 32-year-old has slipped to No. 140 in the WTA rankings, but is still able to turn heads with her fashion choices and flashing smile.

Ad

Stephens is a part-time professional tennis player these days. Her 2025 season has consisted of only four tournament appearances. She was beaten in the Round of 32 at the ASB Classic and Hobart International. The American lost to Ann Li on both occasions.

Thereafter, she was beaten in the first round of the Australian Open by the eventual finalist and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, and then by Petra Martic in the first round of the Merida Open Akron. Stephens entered the draw for Indian Wells but was forced to withdraw with a leg injury.

Ad

Trending

The American former World No. 3 is still in high spirits, as she posted a selfie with the caption:

"Cold day, warm intentions"

Sloane Stephens Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DH30C7xxOjN/?hl=en&img_index=1)

Her post was immediately liked by Ayan Broomfield, fellow American tennis star Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend. Stephens and Broomfield share an interest in fashion and lifestyle.

Ad

Sloane Stephens has had an impressive 16 years on the tour

TENNIS: JAN 12 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Sloane Stephens was just 19 years old when she caught the limelight, as she beat Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2013 en route to the semifinal. 2017 and 2018 were her best years. She won the 2018 Miami Open and reached her second Major final in Paris, losing to Simona Halep in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.

Ad

Her crowning achievement came in 2017, when she won the US Open, ranked 83rd in the world. Stephens defeated Venus Williams in the semifinal in the first all-American semifinal in a Major since 1985. She went on to beat Madison Keys in the final in straight sets, becoming the first American other than the Williams sisters to win the US Open since Lindsay Davenport in 1998.

After her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open in the beginning of March, Stephens assured her fans that while her best days may be behind her, she intends to carry on playing. She wrote on her Instagram:

Ad

"Got a little boo boo on my foot again 💔 Setbacks are never easy—physically or emotionally—but I trust the universe to guide me in the right direction. Still waking up grateful every day 🙏🏾 I’ll do my best to get back on court soon! Thank you for all the love and encouragement, love you the most ❤️"

Until she's back on court again, we won't know how much longer Stephens will be playing at the top of the game. Regardless, she's had a high-quality career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback