Sloane Stephens, Mardy Fish and more react as Eugenie Bouchard announces retirement with emotional message

Eugenie Bouchard recently announced her retirement from tennis. As she shared the news, Mardy Fish, Sloane Stephens and more from the tennis world congratulated the Canadian on her incredible career.

Bouchard first rose to fame in 2013, when she made the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, while reaching the second round of the French Open and third round of the Wimbledon Championships. As a result of her impressive performances, she ended the year ranked No.32 in the world and was honoured with the Newcomer of the Year award.

Now, more than a decade after her breakthrough season on the WTA Tour, Eugenie Bouchard has announced her retirement from the sport. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (July 17), she wrote,

“You’ll know when it's time. For me, it's now. Ending where it all started: Montreal.”

Reacting to the news, Sloane Stephens commented with three red hearts under Bouchard’s Instagram post.

Meanwhile Mardy Fish wrote on X,

“Helluva career Genie 🤝.”

Here is how others reacted to Eugenie Bouchard announcing her retirement from tennis:

“Such an amazing career, excited to see you live this next chapter," professional pickleball player Ryan Cherry wrote.

“Watching you chase your dreams with everything in your being has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You are the true definition of hard work, determination, HEART, and resilience. You made history, inspired a nation, and gave everything to this sport. But to me.. you've always just been my hero. So proud to be your sister, and I can't wait to see what's next for you,” Beatrice Bouchard added.

“Thank you for sharing all the memories through the years with us,” the official account of Tennis Canada commented.

Bouchard will make her final appearance on the tennis courts at the Canadian Open which is scheduled to take place in Montreal between July 26 and August 7.

A look back at Eugenie Bouchard’s tennis career

After her breakthrough season in 2013, which included four WTA quarterfinal appearances, two WTA semifinal appearances, and one WTA final, Eugenie Bouchard only got better.

In 2014, the Canadian reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open, and the finals of the Wimbledon Championships. She won her first WTA title when she was crowned champion at the Nürnberger Versicherungscup. She ended the year ranked No.7 in the world.

After her high in 2014, Eugenie Bouchard was unable to replicate that level of performance throughout the rest of her career. In 2024, the 31-year-old began playing pickleball, where she is currently ranked 12th in the world.

