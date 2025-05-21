Sloane Stephens marvels at how fast her stepson Cameron has grown as she & husband Jozy Altidore chaperone his field trip

Former Major champion Sloane Stephens, along with her husband Jozy Altidore, took the role of parent chaperones for their son Cameron during the latter's field trip from school. The family was seen at the National History Museum in Los Angeles.

Ad

Stephens and Altidore's relationship had blossomed in 2016, before the pair finally tied the knot in a public ceremony on January 1, 2022. Altidore is a prominent soccer player who has represented various clubs during the course of his career. His most prominent stint was for the Toronto FC, for whom he scored 62 goals in 139 matches in seven years. He currently plays for the New England Revolution.

The couple has a son, Cameron, who is Altidore's child from a previous relationship. However, Stephens stated that she relished being a stepmother, and transitioning to the role was not difficult for her.

Ad

Trending

The trio was spotted at the National History Museum in Los Angeles, where Stephens and Altidore were chaperones for young Cameron during his class field trip. Stephens shared their photos from the museum on her social media.

Sloane Stephens and her husband, Jozy Altidore go as parent chaperones to their son's class field trip (Source: Instagram)

Stephens also shared a picture of her son Cameron, penning an emotional message about how he had grown with time.

Ad

"It feels just like yesterday he was my baby...now he's Big Cam! Everything about him makes me proud" said Stephens (via Instagram).

Sloane Stephens marveled at how her son has grown during the latter's school field trip (Source: Instagram)

Notably, Stehens has expressed her desire to have children of her own after taking the mother's role for Cameron.

Ad

Sloane Stephens is expected to be back on court at the French Open

In Picture: Sloane Stephens (Getty)

On the court, Sloane Stephens has had a horrible time of late as the American player has been significantly hampered by injuries. She has played only four matches in the season, losing all. The most high-profile clash for her was the first-round match against Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, which she lost 3-6, 2-6.

Ad

Stephens secured a title after two long years in 2024, as she won her eighth career title at the Open de Rouen with a victory over Magda Linette in the final. However, she could not defend the title this year due to injury. However, she herself stated during a Tennis Channel interview that she is sure to be back at the French Open.

Stephens has a good record at Roland Garros, with a 35-13 win/loss record and a 73 percent win rate. Her best showing in Paris was reaching the final in 2018, where she lost against Simona Halep in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More