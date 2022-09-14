Sloane Stephens opens up about her best friend on tour, her new business, updates about her egg-freezing process and more

Sloane Stephens recently took to social media to shed some light on her personal life, including her new business venture and her egg-freezing process.

The 2017 US Open winner posted a series of stories on her Instagram profile talking about different aspects of her personal life. The American shared a few of her AMA questions, a feature on Instagram where her fans got the chance to ask her questions.

In replying to a question on who her bff is, the 29-year-old mentioned compatriot Madison Keys. Stephens also shed some light on her new business venture. While the American was careful not to reveal specifics, she stated that the project was inspired and created by and for the people she loved and cared for.

"Yes something I have been working on for a while now. But without givin too much away, I created it with people I love and it's inspired by people I love and care about most. It'll all make sense when you guys see it. I promise," Sloane Stephens said.

She continued by commending the efforts people put into building a new business. Saying how exciting it was for her, the American said she learnt a lot during the journey.

"Opening a business is a lot of work. So kudos to anyone who has done it already and multiple times. I am learning a lot on this new journey and it is so exciting,"she added.

In another story, the American spoke about her egg-freezing process. Stephens happily talked about the process and how things have been going smoothly for the American. She also added how she is being extra cautious while taking medication because of the strict drug testing policy in the sport.

"Going well so far. Honestly has been one of the best medical experiences I have ever had. I plan to do my cycle in the off-season. The communication has been easy and efficient. Because of drug-testing in our sport, I needed to double/triple check the medications and get everything approved before I started the process. Sooo, I will keep you updated with the progress, "she said.

"Thank you for asking," Stephens added.

Sloane Stephens confirms her participation in the Parma Ladies Open

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Sloane Stephens confirmed her participation in the Parma Ladies Open and two more tournaments to finish off the year through her Instagram stories.

Sloane Stephens was last seen in action at the US Open this year, where she lost to the eventual winner, Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 6-2, in the second-round.

In a reply to a question on her Instagram, the American shed some light on her next three tournaments.

"Yes! Going to finish strong. Parma, San Diego, and Guadalajara,"she wrote.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan