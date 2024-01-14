Sloane Stephens reveals her outfit for Australian Open 2024

Former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens has revealed her outfit for the 2024 Australian Open. She will be donning a white dress by wellness and activewear brand 'Free People Movement'.

Following her victory at the 2017 US Open, Stephens partnered with Nike in 2018. After almost four years together with the global powerhouse, she signed up with 'Free People Movement' at the start of 2023. She said she particularly appreciated the 'collaborative' ethos of the company.

The American will be donning a white dress by FP movement with a pleated skirt design. She revealed the outfit details on her social media and also gave a glimpse of her new New Balance Women's Tennis Shoe, which has a predominantly white color with black accents around the brand logo. Stephens was chuffed to see the sleek attire.

"Outfit of the tournament #2 @australianopen. I love this dress 😍," Sloane Stephens said

The 30-year-old has been optimistic about her collaboration with FP movement since the beginning. She felt the need to make sure she was able to enjoy her outfits while playing, and said that she admires the creative process with her new team.

"I love the energy of the company as they grow in a new segment of the market. Everyone is super collaborative and focused on the same goal, so not only are they interested in my feedback and experience, but they seek it out," Sloane Stephens said in January 2023 (via Forbes).

"While fashion is certainly one major component, the pieces need to be functional so I can do my job. I wanted to make sure I actually enjoyed wearing the clothes before we had any discussions on the business side," She added

Stephens also arguably passed the test among critics with her eye-catching outfits at the 2023 French Open this year. Fans were quick to praise her colorful designs in Paris created by 'FP Movement'.

Sloane Stephens' record at the Australian Open

2024 Brisbane International: Day 1

Sloane Stephens will be making her 12th appearance at the Australian Open, set to begin on Sunday (14 January).

Not all has gone according to plan for Stephens in the last four years in Melbourne. She is currently on a five-match losing streak at the Australian Open, chalking up first-round exits in the last four editions.

The American made her debut at the Grand Slam event in 2012. She reached the semifinals in 2013, which is still her best result in Melbourne so far. The World No. 43 will take on wildcard Olivia Gadecki in the first round. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.