Sloane Stephens' outfit for Brisbane International revealed

American tennis star Sloane Stephens recently revealed her 2024 Brisbane International outfit.

The WTA 500 event will begin on December 31, 2023, and conclude on January 7, 2024. The Brisbane International is returning to the ATP and WTA tours for the first time since 2020.

Stephens posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed on Saturday, in which she can be seen in a white half-face cap, a white moon tank top, and ash playoff shorts. The 30-year-old also wore white New Balance shoes.

Sloane Stephens has featured only once in the tournament so far — 2019. The upcoming event is the 13th edition and has attracted several big names on both men's and women's circuits.

In the men's category, legendary Rafael Nadal will make a comeback after almost a year, as he was recovering from injuries. Andy Murray, who won the title in 2012 and 2013, will also be present, along with Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, Ugo Humbert, and others.

The women's category will feature the 2023 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, along with the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Daria Kasatkina, Sofia Kenin, and others.

Sloane Stephens' record at Grand Slams

Sloane Stephens turned 30 in March 2023 and has been on the WTA tour since 2009. Her most significant career achievement is winning the 2017 US Open. She defeated Roberta Vinci, Dominika Cibulková, Ashleigh Barty, Julia Görges, Anastasija Sevastova, and Venus Williams on her way to the final. In the final, she defeated Madison Keys in straight sets. Stephens became the first player to use protected ranking to win a Major.

In 2018, Sloane Stephens reached the final of the French Open. She defeated Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus in the first round and went on to beat Magdalena Fręch, Camila Giorgi, and Anett Kontaveit in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. Stephens defeated Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals to set up an encounter with Madison Keys in the semifinals. She reached the title clash and faced Romanian star Simona Halep, who downed the American in three sets.

Stephens' best record at the Australian Open came in 2013 when she reached the semifinals. She defeated Simona Halep, Kristina Mladenovic, Laura Robson, Bojana Petrović, and Serena Williams before losing to eventual winner Victoria Azarenka.

Stephens' best run at the Wimbledon Championships also came in the 2013 edition. She defeated her compatriot Jamie Lee Hampton in the first round, followed by wins over Andrea Petkovic, Petra Cetkovská, and Monica Puig in the second, third, and fourth rounds. Marion Bartoli knocked her out in the quarterfinal.