Sloane Stephens picks Rafael Nadal as dream mixed doubles partner, says next Slam she wants to win is Roland Garros

Sloane Stephens picked Rafael Nadal as her "dream mixed doubles partner" in a recent Q&A session she hosted on Twitter. Stephens also said she wanted to follow in the Spaniard's footsteps and win at Roland Garros.

The former US Open champion engaged with her fans on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday. One of the questions that came her way was who she would like to play mixed doubles with.

The American immediately picked out the 21-time Grand Slam champion's name, much to the delight of most tennis fans.

"Who would be your dream mixed doubles partner?" a fan asked the World No. 57.

"Has to be Rafael Nadal," Stephens replied.

Another fan asked Sloane Stephens which Grand Slam she wanted to win the most, having already won the US Open five years ago. The 28-year-old went with a choice that would have made her "dream mixed doubles partner" proud -- the French Open.

"US Open already ticked off. Which major do you want to win next if you could only choose one?" another fan asked the American.

"Roland Garros!" Stephens replied.

Shifting her focus to her goals for the 2022 season, the former World No. 3 revealed that she would be thrilled to finish in the top 20 at the end of the year. For reference, the American has not been in the top 20 since the second half of 2019.

At the same time, however, Sloane Stephens was firm that she did not want to sacrifice her mental health in order to get there.

"What are you most excited about during this tennis season? What goals are you looking to accomplish?" a fan asked the 28-year-old.

"Getting back into the Top 20 and staying mentally fit/healthy," Stephens replied.

Finally, the 28-year-old selected the Indian Wells Open as her favorite tournament other than the four Grand Slams. In addition to being the "most beautiful place," the presence of loved ones close by makes Indian Wells a special tournament for the American.

"Favorite tournament?? (Excluding Slams)," a fan asked.

"The Indian Wells Open," Stephens replied. "The most beautiful place and always family nearby."

Sloane Stephens is on the entry list for the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Sloane Stephens is primed to take part in this year's edition of the Indian Wells Open. The tournament released its entry list for 2022 and features the American among several prominent names.

[getty] Sloane Stephens comes back from a set and break down, beats Heather Watson 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1 in 2h50 to reach the 2nd round in Indian Wells against Jessica Pegula [getty] Sloane Stephens comes back from a set and break down, beats Heather Watson 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1 in 2h50 to reach the 2nd round in Indian Wells against Jessica Pegula. [getty] https://t.co/QDYy3U6Z9t

Much like last year, Stephens will not be seeded at the tournament. In 2021, the 28-year-old reached the second round before falling to compatriot Jessica Pegula. Her best result at Indian Wells has been a run to the quarterfinals in 2014.

Interestingly, Indian Wells was where Stephens made her WTA tour debut. In 2010, a 17-year-old Stephens reached the second round before falling to 12th seed Vera Zvonareva.

Edited by Arvind Sriram