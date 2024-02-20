Sloane Stephens on potentially missing Paris Olympics 2024: "It won’t be the end of the world... I’m not going to die if I don’t make it"

Sloane Stephens has assessed the possibility of missing out on representing the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2018, Stephens broke into the top 3 of the WTA rankings after several years of promising displays that eventually led her to the US Open title in 2017. However, towards the end of 2018, Stephens' form started to dip.

Even though the American has shown flashes of brilliance occasionally since then, the 30-year-old has, more often than not, been inconsistent. As a result, she currently finds herself ranked World No. 41.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics fast approaching, Stephens recently spoke about potentially missing the event. Compatriots Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro are well ahead of her in the pecking order.

"Obviously, I'd love to make it (to the Olympics) but our bench is really tough; it always has been and someone always gets left out," Stephens said in an interview with Arab News.

However, Stephens also said that even if she does not qualify for the Paris Olympics, it will not affect her drastically.

"It won't be the end of the world if I don't make it. But obviously Paris, playing at Roland Garros, is one of my favorite venues I've ever played at and done well at, so it would be nice. But I'm not going to die if I don't make it."

Stephens' only previous appearance at the Olympics came at the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was a dismal outing for the American as Eugenie Bouchard ousted her from the event in the first round. She later admitted to struggling with a left foot injury, which seemingly hindered her chances of progress.

Sloane Stephens will play Iga Swiatek next at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Sloane Stephens playing against Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open

Sloane Stephens is currently participating in the Dubai Tennis Championships. In the first round, the American faced Frenchwoman Clara Burel. The former World No. 3 looked on course for a comfortable victory after clinching the first set 6-4.

However, Burel turned the tables on Stephens in the second set as the American lost 1-6. Ultimately though, it was the American who had the last laugh as she won the decider, 6-2.

Stephens' next opponent will be top seed Iga Swiatek; a daunting prospect considering Swiatek's red-hot form, which saw her winning the Qatar Open. The American has faced the prolific Pole twice in the past, losing on both occasions.

Their first encounter came in the Round of 32 at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Stephens fought valiantly, but she ultimately lost 4-6, 5-7. They faced each other at the 2022 US Open next, which was a far more straightforward affair for Swiatek, as she won 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.