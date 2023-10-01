Sloane Stephens predicts German teenager Noma Noha Akugue to be the breakout star for 2024 season

Sloane Stephens recently named her pick for the breakout star of the WTA tour in 2024.

In a recent Q&A session, Stephens answered a fan’s question about who she thinks will be the next big thing in women’s tennis. Her answer was Noma Noha Akugue, a 19-year-old German player of Nigerian descent.

Akugue is currently ranked No. 163 in the world and has been making waves on the tour with her impressive performances. She reached her first WTA final in July 2023 at the Hamburg European Open, where she entered as a wildcard and defeated four tough opponents before losing to Arantxa Rus 0-6, 6-7(3).

Stephens shared her prediction on her Instagram story on Saturday, September 28, along with a picture of Akugue with the Hamburg runner-up trophy.

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

Akugue started playing the sport at a very young age when her father Roland enrolled her in kindergarten tennis. She has won three singles and two doubles titles on the ITF Junior Circuit, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 96 in 2021.

After her dream run in Hamburg, Akugue also made two quarterfinal appearances at the WTA 125 tournaments in Poland and Romania. She is a left-handed player who prefers hardcourts and boasts a powerful forehand as her favorite shot.

A look at Sloane Stephens' performance at Guadalajara Open 2023

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 US Open

Sloane Stephens is a former US Open champion and a top 10 player, but she has struggled to find consistency and form in recent years. She entered the 2023 Guadalajara Open, hoping to regain some confidence and momentum on the hardcourts of Mexico.

Stephens started her campaign with a straight-sets win over qualifier Ann Li. The 30-year-old played with aggression and accuracy, winning the match 7-5, 6-4.

However, Stephens faced a tough challenge in the second round against Emiliana Arango, who had upset 11th seed Anastasia Potapova in her opening match. Stephens could not match Arango’s intensity and level, eventually losing in straight sets 1-6, 2-6.

Sloane Stephens has had a modest season so far, with only one title to her name. She won the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo, France, where she defeated Greet Minnen in straight sets in the final. She also reached the semifinals of the Morocco Open in May, where she lost to Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets.

The American made three quarterfinal appearances in Mexico, Austin, and Cleveland, but failed to advance further. Her best result at a Grand Slam was at the French Open, where she reached the fourth round before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.