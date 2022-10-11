Sloane Stephens reveals how her foundation helped build a school in Haiti as birthday surprise for husband Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens, who is currently in San Diego to participate in the WTA 500 tournament in the city, shed light on a humanitarian project that she and her foundation are involved in.

The American star, who began the Sloane Stephens Foundation to "use tennis and education to change the narrative of poverty, health inequity, and educational underdevelopment," revealed that she is currently assisting with the building of a school in Haiti.

Stephens also disclosed that her husband Jozy Altidore, who has Haitian roots, was the inspiration behind the move to do her bit to improve the lives of children in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The 29-year-old, in her blog, stated that she had taken the project on as a birthday surprise for Altidore, who had been involved in relief efforts in the country following an earthquake in 2010.

Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 @LunionSuite



“Today’s ceremony of remembrance at Titanyen where many of those who died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake were buried in mass graves.” - Jozy



#lunionsuite Haitian soccer player Jozy Altidore spotted in Haiti with clothing designer Kenneth Cole.“Today’s ceremony of remembrance at Titanyen where many of those who died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake were buried in mass graves.” - Jozy #haiti anamerican #haiti Haitian soccer player Jozy Altidore spotted in Haiti with clothing designer Kenneth Cole.“Today’s ceremony of remembrance at Titanyen where many of those who died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake were buried in mass graves.” - Jozy#lunionsuite #haitianamerican #haiti https://t.co/JKeGFMJ9oo

The American footballer, who married Stephens in January this year, was the one who informed and educated the 2017 US Open champion about the history of Haiti, prompting the efforts that followed.

"When Jozy and I started dating seriously and exploring what a life together could look like, he often spoke of how proud he is to be of Haitian descent and the deep impact that his visits to Haiti had on him. He showed me pictures of him playing soccer with kids and was always so positive and optimistic about his time there. I knew that Haiti would be a part of my future and set out to learn more," Stephens wrote in her blog.

Stephens also shared the news that the school was "just weeks" away from being complete and expressed her desire to visit the institution in the future.

Hope for Haiti, the non-profit organization that spearheaded the mission to improve the quality of life for Haitians, announced on social media that Stephens and Altidore will be honored for supporting their programs for the island country.

Sloane Stephens aiming to get back to winning ways in San Diego

Sloane Stephens lost to Iga Swiatek in the second round of the 2022 US Open

Sloane Stephens, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open earlier this year, will be looking to strike form in San Diego.

The World No. 52 bagged her first title since 2018 at Guadalajara earlier this year, before a disappointing US Open series where she failed to advance beyond the second round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



n loves into the draw and will face Sloane Stephens in 1R. Revised main draw in San Diego after Veronika Kudermetova withdrew due to shoulder injury. Jil Teichman n loves into the draw and will face Sloane Stephens in 1R. Revised main draw in San Diego after Veronika Kudermetova withdrew due to shoulder injury. Jil Teichmann loves into the draw and will face Sloane Stephens in 1R. https://t.co/kC7zC449Xp

Stephens will take on Jil Teichman of Switzerland in her first-round clash in San Diego.

Poll : 0 votes