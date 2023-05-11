Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has expressed his admiration for the form Sloane Stephens is enjoying during the clay-court season.

On May 7, Stephens won her first title of the year at the WTA 125 L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo after defeating Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The American has carried her momentum into the WTA 1000 Italian Open, breezing past Nadia Podoroska in straight sets, 6-4 , 6-1 to advance to the second round in Rome.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick was asked for his opinion on the trajectory of Sloane Stephens' career. In response, the American drew an analogy to a heart rate monitor to illustrate the ups and downs that Stephens has experienced throughout her career.

"Well, it’s a little bit like a heart rate monitor. Some peaks and some valleys tucked in there as well," Roddick said.

The former World No. 1 noted her recent victory at the WTA 125 event as a potential catalyst for a winning streak at the Italian Open.

"But I’ll tell you one thing. People on tour they see her starting to win matches. Not all Challenger winners are the same right. You could see someone win a Challenger and be like okay that’s great, Sloane Stephens wins a Challenger and you’re going ‘here we go this could be the start of a little Sloane run here'," he stated.

Roddick stated that Stephens herself would acknowledge the significant gap between the her best and worst level of play. However, he expressed his appreciation for her recent results, noting that she was coming into form at the correct time.

"I’m sure she would tell you that the delta between her great stuff and her bad stuff is probably as significant as anyone else on the WTA tour but I like what I’m seeing. You win a Challenger, you come back and you ease through the first round. She’s rolling into form at the right time," he added.

Sloane Stephens sets up a clash with Victoria Azarenka at Italian Open

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Italian Open

Sloane Stephens will take on Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the Italian Open.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, the 30-year-old recalled her Charleston Open encounter with Azarenka, where the Belarusian came out on top, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Stephens noted that the surface will be different in their upcoming match and added that she was "excited" to renew their rivalry.

"I played her in Charleston which was good and obviously, green clay to red clay is very different, so I'm excited to get back out there," she said.

Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka have split the results of the eight previous meetings on the WTA tour, leaving their head-to head standing at an even 4-4.

