Sloane Stephens teases return to tennis action while shopping in Madrid

Sloane Stephens has shared images of her shopping in Madrid. She has slipped to No. 134 in the WTA rankings and is a part-time professional player these days. She often posts on her social media platforms about tennis, fashion, and life on the tour.

The 32-year-old's 2025 season has consisted of only four tournament appearances. Since losing to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first round of the Australian Open, she played in the Merida Open before succumbing to injury. She's been away from the tour for two months.

The American is in Madrid, working with the Tennis Channel. She shared images on her Instagram account of her shopping after completing her broadcasting duties, and assured her fans that she's still practicing hard for a return to tennis:

"I went to practice straight after tennis channel today"

Screengrab of Sloane Stephens' IG Story | Source: @sloanestephens

The US Open champion works sporadically as an analyst and pundit for the Tennis Channel.

Sloane Stephens has indicated she could return to competition at the French Open

TENNIS: JAN 12 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Sloane Stephens was 19 when she defeated Serena Williams at the Australian Open in 2013 to reach the semifinals. She had her best years in 2017 and 2018 - she won the 2018 Miami Open before achieving her second Grand Slam final in Paris, losing 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 to Simona Halep.

Stephens' crowning achievement came at the US Open in 2017, when she beat Venus Williams as the 83rd-ranked player in the world. She then defeated Madison Keys in the final in straight sets, becoming the only American other than the Williams sisters to win her home Major since Lindsay Davenport in 1998.

Despite her foot injury, Stephens has told the Tennis Channel that she expects to return to competition in time for this year's French Open, as reported by tennisupdate.com:

"Me? Honestly, I have no idea. I just got my boot off last week but tell your dad I miss him because I love seeing him on TV. I don't know, I'll see you soon, I'll definitely see you at the French."

Sloane Stephens will likely need a wildcard entry or to come through qualifying if she's to play in Paris, given that her ranking has slipped outside the top 100. She has had success in France. Earlier this month, she missed the Rouen Open, where she would have been the defending champion, and in 2018, she reached the final of the French Open, losing to Simona Halep.

