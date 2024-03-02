Tennis fans have reacted angrily to former player Mark Petchey's comments that a shift to complete electronic line-calling would rob the sport of the passion and drama it currently has. Petchey, a commentator for leading channels, shared his thoughts after No. 5 Andrey Rublev was defaulted during the Dubai Open semifinals for swearing at a line judge.

Rublev was trailing 6-5 in the third set in his match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik when he took out his frustration at a line judge. The Russian was defaulted by umpire Miriam Bley as a result.

"For all those that want all electronic line calling just remember that undiluted passion and drama writes headlines. There are news channels all over the world talking about Dubai that wouldn’t be today, if we had all electronic line calling. Nobody died also," Petchey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The comments drew a flurry of angry reactions on social media.

"Okay cool. So at Acapulco, Casper Ruud should kick a ballboy in the shins to get some publicity for this underreported sport. As long as the ballboy doesn't die. Am I doing this right?" a fan said on X.

Another fan noted that there are more than enough positive stories in tennis and the sport should not try to gain from dramatic headlines.

"I disagree Mark. That’s the equivalent of clickbait journalism. Not good or healthy for the sport generally or anyone playing or officiating," a fan said.

"No I don't agree with this. Tennis shouldn't want to gain publicity from such negative headlines. There are more than enough interesting stories that can gain interest," a fan wrote.

Some fans were even more scathing in their criticism of the tweet.

"All for publicity. It's best if they play completely naked. In the mud, with music. The newspapers would explode," a fan commented.

"Oh so maybe tennis events should generate fights between players and more drama just for attention to?," a fan remarked.

Andrey Rublev to lose ranking points, will drop out from top 5

Andrey Rublev at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev is set to lose his ranking points and prize money earned at the Dubai Tennis Championships following his incident with the line judge. This would see him crash out of the top five in the ATP rankings.

Rublev was a point away from an early break in the first set in the Dubai semifinals. However, he was upset by an umpiring call that allowed his opponent Alexander Bublik to hit back and build a 3-0 lead. He then clawed his way back to win the first set in a tie-break.

It's worth noting that both players fumed at officials at various points in the ill-tempered match. Bublik, who levelled the match after winning the second set, smashed his racquet and received a code violation for swearing after he was broken at the beginning of the third set.

This paled in comparison to Rublev's outburst against the line judge, though, which resulted in him defaulting the match. As a result, he missed a chance to play in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championship for a third straight year.