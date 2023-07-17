Carlos Alcaraz's stunning Wimbledon win over Novak Djokovic has earned him plaudits from around the world, including Rafael Nadal. The Spanish legend was one of the first to congratulate the 20-year-old on his maiden Wimbledon crown.

Despite suffering an embarrassing defeat in the first set, Alcaraz showed his class, beating Djokovic in a tie-breaker to eventually take home the second set and make a comeback.

Alcaraz and Djokovic fought valiantly, with the latter forcing the match into the deciding set. However, Carlos Alcaraz deployed all weapons in his arsenal to hand the four-time defending champion his first Wimbledon defeat in six years.

Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate his compatriot and also touched upon Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana's greatness, a former Wimbledon winner.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" Nadal tweeted (translated from Spanish).

Rafa Nadal

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" (Spanish original)

Fans heaped praise on Nadal for mentioning Santana while congratulating Alcaraz.

"Rafa honoring Manolo Santana while adding Carlos Alcaraz to the pantheon of Spanish greats is so in character for him — giving deserved praise to the present while respecting the importance of the past and looking forward to the future."

TroubleFault

"Rafa honoring Manolo Santana while adding Carlos Alcaraz to the pantheon of Spanish greats is so in character for him — giving deserved praise to the present while respecting the importance of the past and looking forward to the future."

Fans continued to praise the legend for remembering the past while appreciating the present.

"It's not lost on him the importance of seeing the future,whilst honouring the past."

"It's not lost on him the importance of seeing the future,whilst honouring the past."

Mary Gorgens

"Rafa has always & will always be the most humble & gracious person & champion. It's not lost on him the importance of seeing the future,whilst honouring the past.Spanish tennis is where it is today in large part becausw he paved the way.Rafa, you are a legend! Gracias Campeón"

Some fans even joked about the timing of the post, as the southpaw was very quick to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz.

"Nadal did not even calm down, the message was already waiting in his drafts before the match even ended."

Ariana not-so grande💭🥂❄

"Nadal did not even calm down, the message was already waiting in his drafts before the match even ended"

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Minal

"Rafa is a class act, and sorely, SORELY missed in this sport!!"

Rupak Dewangan

"Wow here comes the tweet from the champions of champions acknowledging the young Spaniard Carlos alcaraz for his historic win at Wimbledon"

𝒽ℴℴ𝓇 ❤︎︎

"Rafa so quick with the congrats and we know why. man probably took a sigh of relief"

Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 in the world, also replied to the Rafael Nadal's post and thanked him for his message.

"Gracias Rafa!!!," Alcaraz wrote on Twitter.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal to win Wimbledon

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Carlos Alcaraz became the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal to clinch the Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 16. He is also the third Spaniard overall to ever win Wimbledon in the history of tennis.

Nadal lifted his maiden title in 2008, defeating Roger Federer in a five-set thriller in the final. He won his second title at SW19 in 2010 when he defeated Tomas Berdych, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4, in the summit clash of the tournament.

Berdych was also the last man to defeat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon before Carlos Alcaraz broke the Serb's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. Sunday's defeat was also the first time in 10 years, the 23-time Grand Slam winner lost in Centre Court at SW19.

