"So cleannnn" - Coco Gauff sends love to 'The Last of Us' actress Strom Reid for her sneaker collaboration with New Balance

Tennis star Coco Gauff showed her support for actress Storm Reid’s partnership with sneaker brand New Balance. The 19-year-old recently posted a video of herself unboxing a pair of sneakers from Reid’s collection.

Gauff signed her first contract with New Balance when she was 14 years old. Since then, she has risen to the World No. 4 ranking in singles and No. 1 in doubles, becoming the second-youngest American player to reach the top 10 and the second-youngest player in history to earn a No. 1 doubles ranking.

Reid, 20, joined the New Balance family in October 2021, becoming one of the youngest ambassadors of the brand. She is an acclaimed actress who has appeared in films such as 12 Years a Slave, A Wrinkle in Time, The Invisible Man, and The Suicide Squad.

On Monday, July 17, Gauff took to Instagram to share a video of herself opening a box of white sneakers from Reid’s New Balance collection.

“@stormreid so cleannn,” Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Both Gauff and Reid share a passion for fashion and sneakers and have collaborated with New Balance to create their own signature styles. Gauff launched her first collection with New Balance in July 2021, featuring a unisex performance tennis shoe called the Coco CG1.

Reid had previously congratulated Gauff on her own New Balance collection, posting a video of unboxing a pair of Gauff’s sneakers.

"Super dope, congratulations @cocogauff," Reid wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff shared Storm Reid's Instagram story

The highs and lows of Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon 2023 campaign

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff entered the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as one of the favorites for the women’s singles title.

The 19-year-old faced compatriot Sofia Kenin in the opening round. Kenin had to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw but showed her fighting spirit by defeating Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. She went on to reach the third round, where Ukraine's Elina Svitolina beat her in straight sets.

In doubles, Gauff partnered with compatriot Jessica Pegula. They started well by defeating the Russian duo of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kamilla Rakhimova in three sets in the first round, followed by a three-set win over Andrea Gámiz and Anastasia Dețiuc in the second round.

However, they faced a tough challenge in the third round against the Greman-Russian pair of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva. Gauff and Pegula lost 6-3, 6-3 to the pair that went on to reach the quarterfinals, where they lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzková.

Gauff is expected to participate in her upcoming Washington Open, scheduled to take place between July 31 and August 6.