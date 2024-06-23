"So cute" - Katie Boulter gets emotional after receiving pictures of her grandfather from Rothesay Open title celebrations

Katie Boulter got emotional after seeing her grandfather's pictures from her Rothesay Open title celebration. The 27-year-old defeated Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to reign supreme.

Boulter clinched the third WTA title of her career with the win in Nottingham. She overcame the likes of Harriet Dart, Rebecca Marino, Magdalena Frech, and her compatriot, Emma Raducanu, to advance to the final against Pliskova.

Boulter's grandfather was also in attendance during the final. Both were later spotted in a group photograph, which was captured during the Brit's victory celebrations in Nottingham.

In a video shared by LTA on Instagram, Boulter was spotted relishing those moments through the pictures. Visibly emotional, she referred to the image featuring her grandfather as "cute."

"Are these my? Oh stop. I got the ones from the other tournament, these are so cute. Look at lil Gramps, so cute," Boulter said in the video.

Boulter had earlier reposted her image with her grandfather on X (formerly Twitter) following the triumph at Rothesay Open.

"My whole heart, " Katie Boulter wrote.

The British No. 1 also posted two pictures earlier on X: one of her holding the Rothesay Open trophy and the second a group photograph from her victory celebrations, including her grandfather.

"About yesterday We go back to back TITLE NUMBER 3," Boulter wrote in the captions.

Katie Boulter won the Nottingham title on the same day her boyfriend Alex de Minaur won Libema Open

Katie Boulter and her boyfriend Alex de Minaur won tour-level titles on the same day on Sunday, June 16. While Boulter lifted the Rothesay Open, De Minaur stood victorious at the Libema Open. The Australian raced past Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 in the final to win the title in 'S-Hertogenbosch.

The duo later gushed over each other's success in their Instagram stories. Alex De Minaur shared Katie Boulter's image following her Rothesay Open triumph and wrote:

"No way you just did that."

Boulter on the other hand highlighted De Minaur's achievement of reaching his career-best ranking of World No. 7.

"Inspiration everyday. NCH(New Career High) #7" She wrote

This was the second time in 2024 that both won their respective tournaments during the same week. The duo previously lifted the titles together in March when Boulter won the San Diego Open and De Minaur won the Mexican Open in Acapulco.