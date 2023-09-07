Tennis fans were left fuming as they watched the suffering that Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev had to endure in their US Open 2023 quarterfinal match.

During the day session on Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to fight for a spot in the semifinals. The play began at approximately 1:45 pm ET and the players were forced to play in extreme conditions as the temperatures in New York soared to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) and the Heat Index flirted with 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) with more than 50 percent humidity.

It is worth noting that the US Open implemented an extreme heat policy for men’s matches for the first time in history this season, which allows the players a 10-minute break between the third and the fourth set - in the event that the match should extend beyond three sets.

The policy was in play during Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev’s match. The roof at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was partially closed as well, to provide shade for the players. However, the efforts seemingly proved ineffective as the two Russians were seen struggling on the court.

Daniil Medvedev, who was provided with an inhaler after he faced breathing difficulties during his fourth-round match against Alex de Minaur, resorted to the equipment during the quarterfinal as well.

Andrey Rublev, on the other hand, was visibly drained and fatigued throughout the match as he frequently paused and bent down, gasping for breath. He put up a great fight despite the circumstances as he fended off an impressive four match points before going down 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 after an outstanding two hours and 48 minutes of play.

Daniil Medvedev made his opinion known about the conditions during the match.

“One player’s gonna die, and they’re gonna see,” he was heard as saying.

The Russian’s comment as well as the overall brutality of the encounter sparked outrage among tennis fans and they blasted the organizers for forcing the players to compete in “inhumane” conditions.

“When he says something like this, he means it with all honesty because he is absolutely correct. Just horrific conditions and as a Meddy fan I'm just happy he survived,” one fan said.

Several other fans were not in agreement with the US Open’s decision to close the roof partially and a few said that they felt guilty watching the match while wondering if either of the players were about to collapse.

“Not much fun watching this match wondering if one or both men were going to collapse. Just saying. Outside, there’s a breeze. Y’all had them playing in a sauna,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"He was there all the time" - Daniil Medvedev on Andrey Rublev not backing down in US Open quarterfinal despite extreme conditions

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev, who has frequently stated that he is incapable of coping with the heat, reflected on the brutal conditions after his victory over Andrey Rublev.

He said that the circumstances at the US Open were similar to those at the Tokyo Olympics, where several players suffered from heat strokes.

“This and Tokyo Olympic games, it was brutal,” the former World No. 1 said in his on-court interview.

The Russian also revealed that he was unable to see the ball at one point due to heat exhaustion.

“Honestly, at the end of the first set, I kind of couldn’t see the ball anymore. I kind of played with sensations, you know. You just try to go for it; try to run; try to catch the balls,” he said.

Daniil Medvedev also acknowledged Andrey Rublev's fighting spirit despite being severely affected by the temperatures.

“He did the same. Sometimes, before the point, I was like, ‘Wow! He cannot run anymore’, so I tried to [constantly place the balls in alternate corners] and he was there all the time. I was like, damn!” the former champion noted.

Daniil Medvedev is now through to his fourth semifinal at the US Open, The 2021 champion, who was also the runner-up in 2019, will next face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev for a spot in the final.