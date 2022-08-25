"So excited! But why’d they use my pic from junior Wimbledon 2012"- Eugenie Bouchard reacts to photo used in news post for her wildcard entry to Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to the picture used in a news post about her wildcard entry to the WTA Chennai Open.

Genie Bouchard @geniebouchard 🤣 twitter.com/sportstarweb/s… Sportstar @sportstarweb JUST IN



Eugenie Bouchard and Ankita Raina get Wildcards (Women's Singles) for the upcoming WTA Chennai Open 250



Details bit.ly/3R3hppv



#wta #Tennis JUST INEugenie Bouchard and Ankita Raina get Wildcards (Women's Singles) for the upcoming WTA Chennai Open 250Details 📢JUST INEugenie Bouchard and Ankita Raina get Wildcards (Women's Singles) for the upcoming WTA Chennai Open 250Details👉bit.ly/3R3hppv#wta #Tennis https://t.co/HBcyNVcyYe So excited! But why’d they use my pic from junior wimbledon 2012 So excited! But why’d they use my pic from junior wimbledon 2012 😩🤣 twitter.com/sportstarweb/s…

Bouchard, the first Canadian to reach a Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon in 2014, took to Twitter to highlight the news that bore a young picture of the 28-year-old.

The Canadian, however, took things lightly as she responded to it on Twitter by mentioning the time the picture was taken.

"So excited! But why’d they use my pic from junior wimbledon 2012," said Bouchard on Twitter.

How was Eugenie Bouchard performing prior to her injury?

2020 French Open - Day Four

The former World No. 5 edged past Yuki Naito, 6-3, 6-3, in the first-round of the US Open qualifiers. Bouchard will now take on Linda Noskova to fight for a place in the final round of the qualifying stage for the year's last Grand Slam.

Eugenie Bouchard returned to action after 17 months at this year's Odlum Brown VanOpen in Canada. Up against Arianne Hartono, the Canadian's comeback was short-lived as she was beaten by Hartono, 6-2, 6-2.

Bouchard had been out of action since March 2021 due to an injury to her right shoulder, she underwent surgery a couple of months later and has since been sidelined. However, prior to getting injured, the 28-year-old was finding some form.

Bouchard started her 2021 season fighting for a spot in the season's first Grand Slam in Melbourne. Despite getting past Abbie Myers 6-2, 6-3, in the first-round of qualifying, the Canadian fell to Chinese Yue Yuan 6-2, 6-4 in the second-round of the qualifiers.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist suffered another early exit, this time at the WTA Lyon Open. Bouchard was broken six times as she bowed down to Alaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round of the event. Entering the event as a wild-card entrant, Bouchard was defeated by, 7-6(7), 6-2.

Eugenie Bouchard rekindled hopes of boosting his season in Guadalajara, Mexico. Again a wildcard entrant, Bouchard rallied to beat Caroline Dolehide, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 32. The Canadian then went ahead to get her biggest win in recent times as she got the better of eighth seed Kaja Juvan, 6-4, 6-3.

Following the win, the Canadian also registered easy wins in the quarterfinals and the semifinals to reach her first final of the season. Up against Sara Sorribes Tormo, Eugenie Bouchard lost the title by defeating Tormo 6-2, 7-5.

The Canadian, however, failed to replicate her form at the Monterrey Open as she was shown the exit in her opening match itself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan