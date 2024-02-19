"So funny seeing Rafael Nadal play right-handed" ; "That is one ugly swing": Fans react to Spaniard winning mid-amateur golf event

Rafael Nadal is an avid admirer of golf and recently won a mid-amateur tournament in Mallorca.

The Spaniard withdrew from the Qatar Open in Doha after feeling some discomfort from the injury he previously sustained at the Brisbane International. Nadal spent his weekend competing at a mid-amateur event in Mallorca and won in the scratch category.

Several fans reacted to the Spaniard winning the golf tournament, with one stating that it was "funny" to see him play right-handed. The fan also called Nadal's golf strokes "ugly".

"So funny seeing him play right-handed. I remember Casper, who’s also super into golf, saying that Rafas stroke looks terrible in golf but somehow still works pretty well for him. I’m no golf expert but have watched it here and there and would agree it looks pretty ugly compared to what I usually see but he must be decent," the fan wrote on Reddit.

One fan said that the Spaniard had an ugly swing.

"That is one ugly swing, but I guess it works for him," the fan's comment read.

Another fan said that the 37-year-old should have a coach for a better backswing,

"He’s got the $. Have someone coach him to take a better backswing. I’m no golf expert but I can see the blatant difference in his abbreviated, tennis 2 handed backhand inspired golf swing as compared to a more traditional golf swing. He makes it work and sometimes that half the battle. Better to be about it than to look about it," the fan's comment read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Rafael Nadal is next scheduled to compete at the Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International

Following his Qatar Open withdrawal, Rafael Nadal is next scheduled to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells by using a protected ranking. The Masters 1000 event is also Novak Djokovic's comeback tournament.

Nadal has won the Indian Wells Masters thrice throughout his career so far, winning it in 2007, 2009, and 2013. His last appearance at the tournament came in 2022 when he reached the final following wins over Sebastian Korda, Dan Evans, Reilly Opelka, Nick Kyrgios, and Carlos Alcaraz. Here, he lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

It remains to be seen what Rafael Nadal's next tournament after Indian Wells will be, but as of now, he is expected to compete at the Barcelona Open, where he is a 12-time champion.

