"So glad I don't have to be silent anymore" - Serena Williams, Holger Rune, & other tennis players react to Caroline Wozniacki's surprise comeback

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announced on Thursday (June 29) that, three years after quitting the professional game, she would be picking it back up again in a first-person essay for Vogue.

Wozniacki stated that her official return will be at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August, followed by the US Open. She's been a finalist at the event twice, most recently in 2014, when she was defeated by close friend Serena Williams. The USTA announced on Thursday that she will receive a wildcard for the year's final major.

"I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years. Also, David was a New York Knick for five seasons—we both love it there," Wozniacki said.

"I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," the Dane added.

Tennis players were delighted by the event and expressed their feelings about it. 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was relieved that she no longer had to keep this a secret.

"Literally can't wait. So glad I don't have to be silent about this anymore :)," Williams wrote in her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki's compatriot Holger Rune said this is "amazing news" and welcomed her return, writing:

"This is amazing news, welcome back."

Alexander Zverev also weighed in and said:

"It was just a matter of time @carowozniacki."

Hubert Hurkacz was ecstatic about Caroline Wozniacki's comeback.

"Let's go," the Pole wrote in Wozniacki's Instagram post.

Former British tennis player Naomi Broady said:

"STOP ITTTTT," adding a bunch of heart emojis in Wozniacki's Instagram post.

Looking back at Caroline Wozniacki's farewell match against Ons Jabeur

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2020 Australian Open - Day 11.

Caroline Wozniacki bid an emotional farewell to the sport at the Australian Open 2020. She decided to hang up her racquet after a remarkable career spanning nearly 15 years.

Facing Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round, the Dane showcased her signature fighting spirit and determination throughout the match. The atmosphere at Melbourne Park was electrifying, with fans showing their immense support for the beloved champion. Despite a valiant effort, Wozniacki fell short and lost the match, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7.

However, the outcome of the match was secondary to the overwhelming display of respect, admiration, and gratitude from the tennis community. Players, officials, and fans joined together in paying tribute to Caroline Wozniacki's incredible achievements, sportsmanship, and impact both on and off the court.

