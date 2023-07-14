"So good, always inspiring" - Paula Badosa reacts to Victoria Azarenka laying bare her life in recent interview

Victoria Azarenka opened up about her early years in the sport, her childhood and the difficulties she faced across her illustrious career in a recent interview, shedding light on previously unknown parts of her life.

Azarenka is a two-time Grand Slam champion, consecutively winning the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. She was recently interviewed by former Crystal Palace F.C. owner Simon Jordan, wherein she responded to a variety of personal questions without any hesitation.

Paula Badosa, who is a known admirer of the Belarusian, was quick in her response to the interview and extended her support through social media, labelling Azarenka as an inspiration.

"This is so good, always inspiring!" tweeted Badosa.

Paula Badosa famously won the 2021 Indian Wells Open beating Azarenka in the final, becoming the first Spanish woman to win title. In an interview with Marca after the win, the 25-year-old regarded Azarenka as an inspiration both on and off the court.

It [Indian Wells title] gives me strength, motivates me, and inspires me. For me, she [Azarenka] is an inspiration on and off the track," exclaimed Badosa.

"I almost quit tennis" - Victoria Azarenka opens up about her struggles as an athlete

Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning a point against Elina Svitolina.

Victoria Azarenka, the first Belarusian Grand Slam champion, opened up about her struggles in both her personal life and professional career in the aforementioned interview with Simon Jordan.

Azarenka reflected on her journey to the top and how she was almost on the verge of quitting the sport altogether just before winning her maiden Major at the 2012 Australian Open.

"I almost quit tennis a year before that [winning the Grand Slam in 2012]" says Azarenka. "I thought to myself, maybe I am not good enough and my dream [of winning a Grand Slam] might not be achieved."

Azarenka reminisced on the final against Maria Sharapova in Melbourne as well, recalling how she told herself that there was no way she was going to lose the clash even after going down 0-2 to kickstart the match.

"In the final, I played Sharapova. I was like, 'There is no way I am losing that match. It's not going to happen. I am going to win this match', and I remember I started the match with 2-0 down but I was like, 'No that's going to be my day. Today is going to be my day, and I switched into gear and I never looked back," Azarenka said.