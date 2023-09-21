"So grateful I married an ATP player" - Daria Saville jokes as she gives a tour of her lavish hotel room at Zhuhai Championships

Australian tennis star Daria Saville is currently in China for the Asian swing of the 2023 WTA Tour and recently concluded her campaign at the Guangzhou Open.

Saville entered the main draw in Guangzhou via a protected ranking and won her opening-round match against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Her campaign was ended in the second round by top seed and Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette, who beat her 6-0, 7-6(0) in straight sets.

She has now reached Zhuhai, where her husband and ATP player Luke Saville is competing in the ATP 250 Zhuhai Championships. The Australian shared pictures and a video of the hotel where she and Luke are staying at on Instagram.

Saville called her room at the St. Regis Zhuhai the most lavish she had ever stayed in and joked that she was "grateful" to be married to an ATP player.

"This is the nicest hotel I've every stayed in. So grateful I married an ATP player," Daria Saville wrote on Instagram.

Daria and Luke Saville tied the knot in December 2021. After the marriage, she changed her surname from Gavrilova to Saville and switched her nationality from Croatian to Australian.

The 29-year-old also shared a hack for travelers in China after experiencing poor internet connectivity in Guangzhou. Saville could not check her WhatsApp or emails during her initial days in China and advised her followers on Instagram to download an app named 'Nomad' to get internet without a VPN.

"Been in China for one day and horrific internet is driving me nuts. I can live without titktok but I can't access my emails or WhatsApp cause VPN+wifi never works properly. But I found an esim which solves it. Posting it using my new esim, get an app called Nomad and then get regional plan. it includes 21 countries and won't need VPN!" she posted.

Daria Saville comes back to the WTA Tour after sustaining horrific injury

Daria Saville is one of Australia's top women's players. However, she could not play the full 2023 WTA calendar due to an ACL tear she suffered at the Japan Open in September 2022. She returned to professional tennis at the Birmingham Classic in June 2023, where she lost in the qualifiers.

Her main draw return came at the Wimbledon Championships, where she played via protected ranking but lost in the first round to home favorite Katie Boulter. She found her groove at the Hamburg Open in July, where she not only racked up her first win on her comeback to the tour but also reached the semifinals.

As a qualifier, Saville bettered the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Jule Niemeier in Hamburg and was stopped by eventual champion Arantxa Rus. The World No. 264 then won her first-round match at the US Open, defeating wildcard Clervie Ngounoue before losing to Iga Swiatek.