"So great to see 2 young Americans" - Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda's Shanghai Masters QF thriller earns praise from Andre Agassi's ex-coach

Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda's riveting quarterfinal clash at the 2023 Shanghai Masters has garnered praise from Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert.

The highly anticipated all-American battle delivered on its promise, with both players going toe-to-toe in a thrilling encounter. Shelton claimed the opening set after a gripping tiebreak. However, Korda mounted an impressive comeback to clinch the second set and force a decider.

Although Korda initially led 4-2 in the third set, Shelton's remarkable display of resilience took the match to a decisive tiebreak. Despite letting slip five match points, Korda ultimately managed to secure a hard-fought 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(6) victory in two hours and 55 minutes.

Following the match, Brad Gilbert expressed his delight at the exciting all-American clash and showered praise on Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda for their impressive performances.

"What a match in Shanghai @RolexMasters so great 💭😃 to see 2 young Americans 🇺🇸 Kordaroy and Gimme Shelton," Gilbert posted on X.

"Ben Shelton's a really good guy, we have a great relationship" - Sebastian Korda after Shanghai Masters QF win

Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda exchange handshakes at the net

With his win over Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda advanced to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. He also became the first American semifinalist in Shanghai tournament history.

Following his victory, Korda praised Shelton as an "incredible" player, lauding the 21-year-old's electric and entertaining style of play. The American also spoke highly of his compatriot's amiable and cheerful personality off the court.

"He's [Shelton] an incredible player, he's electric, he's fun to watch. He's fun to play against, honestly. I had a lot of fun during the match today. Honestly, just shows also the type of person that he is. He's incredibly nice, always has a smile on his face, and just a really great guy all around," he said in his post-match interview.

The 23-year-old disclosed that they had developed a strong bond over the past few months, expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to play against Shelton.

"It was definitely a really good moment. Ben's a really good guy. He's got a great family. We've started to know each other really well these past couple months. We have a great relationship together. We played doubles one time, will definitely play again in the future," he added.

Following his win over Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Hurkacz defeated Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to book his spot in the semifinals.